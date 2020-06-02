https://www.dailywire.com/news/kaepernicks-paying-rioters-legal-fees-heres-a-list-of-celebs-politicians-paying-their-bail

On Friday, former San Francisco quarterback and multi-millionaire racial activist Colin Kaepernick announced a new fund to pay for the legal fees of rioters, whom he dubbed “freedom fighters,” destroying often low-income communities and committing acts of violence.

“In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation,” Kaepernick posted to Twitter on Friday. “We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by [Your Rights Camp],” an organization founded by the former QB.

In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp For representation or to donate https://t.co/q0pzAObCiG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 29, 2020

A day before the post, Kaepernick publicly called to reject civility and embrace a “revolution.”

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” he wrote. “The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance.We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction. The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 28, 2020

Kaepernick is not alone in promoting financial assistance to criminal rioters, unfortunately. Politicians like failed presidential candidate Julián Castro, open socialist New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have all solicited donations to ActBlue, a charity which enables donations be made to “bail funds,” according to The New York Times. Organizers in Minnesota are putting their lives on the line for justice. It’s time for us to show up for them. Join @AyannaPressley, @AOC, @RashidaTlaib, and me.https://t.co/BzDULI4Zxs — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 29, 2020 Here’s an extended list of celebrities and politicians who’ve donated or solicited donations for bail money to such criminals. Chrissy Teigen Teigen promised $200,000 as bail money for criminal rioters, posting to Twitter: “In celebration of whatever the f*** maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. The supermodel later upped it to $200,000: “Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000,” she wrote. Steve Carell Carell promised $1,000 to the rioters’ bail via a donation to the “Minnesota Freedom Fund.” According to The New York Times, the fund brought in a whopping $20 million in four days. Seth Rogan Rogan promised $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Janelle Monae Monae promised $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Don Cheadle Cheadle promised $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Joe Biden campaign staffers:

“At least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes the practice of cash bail, or making people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment,” Reuters reported, The Daily Wire noted. “The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.”

Kamala Harris

Harris promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund to her millions of followers on Twitter.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Justin Timberlake

Timberlake gave an undisclosed amount to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, writing to Twitter: “Please join me in supporting the Minneapolis protestors by donating to the [Minnesota Freedom Fund]. The freedom fund is combating the harms of incarceration by paying bail for low income individuals who cannot otherwise afford: minnesoatafreedomfund.org.”

Jameela Jamil

Jamil promised $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Kehlani

Kehlani promised $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Noname

Noname promised $1,000 to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Related: Kaepernick Posts Message Cheering Violent Rioting, Denouncing Civility In Response To George Floyd Death

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

