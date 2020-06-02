https://www.theblaze.com/news/judge-rules-on-the-side-of-free-speech-in-case-of-man-threatened-by-police-over-transphobic-tweet

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California accused President Donald Trump of using the words of a dictator in a statement he made about combatting the riots gripping the nation.

She made the comments while calling in on CNN.

“These are not the words of a president, these are the words of a dictator,” she said.

“He talked about domination, dominating the streets. You know domination is just another way of saying supremacy, and that is part of the theme of who Donald Trump is. And that is, you know, after a long career in running for office and being president, where he has spent full time trying to sow hate and division,” Harris continued.

“But the fact that he’s the commander in chief threatening the American people with the American military?” she added. “Um, prepared to use the military against his own people? That’s not the sign of a commander in chief.”

Did he use that word?

The president did indeed use the word “dominate” during his speech to the nation on Monday in regards to quelling the riots.

“First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now,” he said.

“Today, I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets,” he added. “Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled.”

Harris was so proud of her statement against the president that she posted a video on her social media account.

