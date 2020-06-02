https://www.dailywire.com/news/kristi-noem-shows-rioters-how-they-impacted-deaf-children

On Monday, South Dakota GOP governor Kristi Noem posted a picture on Twitter pointing out to rioters the senselessness of the damage they had wrought, showing state vehicles that were normally used to transport deaf children and hard-of-hearing children to school and the windshields that had been shattered by the rioters.

Noem also tweeted a warning to rioters and looters, writing, “Violence always has a victim. That’s why South Dakota will NOT tolerate looting and rioting. Last night’s looters should remember that these aren’t just businesses—they’re South Dakotans’ livelihoods.”

These cars are state vehicles that transport students who are deaf and hard of hearing. pic.twitter.com/3icPiEos35 — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 1, 2020

Issuing a statement and answering questions, Noem stated, “We take the protection of rights very seriously, including the right to peacefully protest, but rioting and looting will not be tolerated in South Dakota. Make no mistake: mob rule and violence do nothing to honor the memory of victims that have been impacted.”

Noem discussed the National Guard having been called up in Sioux Falls, stating, “South Dakota National Guard was staged and ready in position in Sioux Falls and they took action. Within minutes of the activation order, they were on the ground in downtown Sioux Falls allowing resources to shift to the mall and help secure the location and continue to be there and have a presence on the ground. This is a specialized unit that is prepared for situations like this; I commend the local law enforcement, the highway patrol, and the Guard for acting quickly and taking control of the situation at the mall.”

Asked how long the National Guard would stay in Sioux Falls, Noem answered, “They will stay there as long as necessary; they’ve already been there previous to today, and we do have National Guard that are activated throughout the state in different parts of the state to be prepared and assist if asked … we were proactive and had them prestaged so they were on location tonight ready to go as needed if they were.”

In late April, Noem decided to buck the trends around the country and refuse to implement stay-at-home orders in her state, prompting some of her grateful citizens to surprise her with something: a parade. The parade included numerous vehicles including firetrucks blaring emergency sirens, a pickup hauling a stock trailer, a concrete truck, and even construction equipment, as The Blaze noted.

Noem tweeted, “I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day!”

As The Daily Wire reported in early April, Noem stated:

Our constitution ensures that the citizen’s right is protected. I agree with the role of our government as set forth in our state and in our national constitution. I took an oath to uphold these constitutions. My role with respect to public safety is something I take very seriously. The people themselves are primarily responsible for their safety.

[embedded content]

