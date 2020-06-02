https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/la-police-chief-fire-saying-george-floyds-death-rioters-hands/

During the fourth night of riots, LA Police chief Michal Moore spoke at a press conference with other city *ahem* “leaders.” He stuck his foot in his mouth bigly by blaming George Floyd’s death on the rioters and looters. His exact quote was “His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers.”

The viral video of LAPD Chief Michael Moore that hit 3.2 million views was privated. Here it is for anybody who needs to download it. He explicitly said George Floyd’s “death is on [protestors’ and looters’] hands, as much as it is on those officers’.” He needs to be fired. pic.twitter.com/hzFEli60m7 — Jordan (@Myrcella) June 2, 2020

The other Michael Moore chimed in:

I’ve always wanted to say this: FUCK YOU, MICHAEL MOORE! https://t.co/YcyCPAhhua — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 2, 2020

He quickly walked those words back:

While I did immediately correct myself, I recognize that my initial words were terribly offensive. Looting is wrong, but it is not the equivalent of murder and I did not mean to equate the two. I deeply regret and humbly apologize for my characterization. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) June 2, 2020

KCAL CBS reports:

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore apologized Monday for comments in which he conflated the looters who have vandalized businesses across L.A. with the Minneapolis officers responsible for the death of George Floyd. “We didn’t have protests last night, we had criminal acts,” Moore said. “We didn’t have people mourning the death of this man, George Floyd, we had people capitalizing. His death is on their hands as much as it is those officers. And that is a strong statement, but I must say, but this civil unrest that we’re in the midst of, we must turn a corner from people who are involved in violence.” His comments came in a news conference Monday afternoon in which he announced that nearly 700 people were arrested across the L.A. area Sunday for looting, vandalism and breaking curfew. A Change.org petition demanding that Garcetti fire Moore for the controversial comments had garnered more than 4,000 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

NBC Los Angeles adds:

Members of the community called Tuesday for the removal of Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore over a statement he made claiming that people using violence and capitalizing on George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis police custody were as responsible for his death as the now-fired officers. A line of callers, some using expletive-laced comments during the Police Commission meeting broadcast online due to the COVID-19 quarantine, addressed Moore directly. “You have failed everyone here and we don’t trust you anymore,” said Amparo Astojic. “You need to be fired, Chief Moore. You need to really resign.” Kimberlee Isaacs said she was angry. “I’m outraged that the police department has been militarized,” said Kimberlee Isaacs, who added she was representing Black Lives Matter. “We need to defund the police. This is absolutely not the way the city should behave.”

