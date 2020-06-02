http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/X45ijwtUIpM/

Law enforcement officials constructed new temporary barriers overnight on Tuesday to protect the White House and the surrounding park.

Protesters in recent days have wrestled with Secret Service agents over the shorter temporary “bike rack” barriers.

But law enforcement officers appear to have had enough.

Reporters noted the new taller barriers on Tuesday morning were at least 8 feet tall, sharing photos on social media.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...