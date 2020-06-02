https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/leftie-governor-cooper-kills-rnc-convention-charlotte-due-covid-19-goes-marches-leftist-mob-street-video/

Governor Roy Cooper was out walking with leftist protesters on Tuesday without his mask on.

Masks are for the peons.

Governor Cooper walked with leftist marchers despite their disregard for his coronavirus orders.

Governor Cooper wrote the RNC on Tuesday and told them he cannot guarantee a full convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper killed the convention that would have been a huge boon for the economy.

It’s too dangerous to hold a convention but not too dangerous to march in the street with hundreds of people without masks.

Today Gov. Cooper shared a letter with RNC officials to continue the conversation about the convention in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/pBTNyUHIQA — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 2, 2020

