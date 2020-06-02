https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/leftie-governor-cooper-kills-rnc-convention-charlotte-due-covid-19-goes-marches-leftist-mob-street-video/
Governor Roy Cooper was out walking with leftist protesters on Tuesday without his mask on.
Masks are for the peons.
Advertisement – story continues below
Governor Cooper walked with leftist marchers despite their disregard for his coronavirus orders.
Hey @GovRonDeSantis let’s bring the @GOP @GOPChairwoman to FL… make the decision quickly so that people can plan! https://t.co/2kDdp7sVdu
— Lying Dog-Faced Pony-Soldier (@annastrong1776) June 2, 2020
TRENDING: NY Attorney General Letitia James Threatens to Sue Trump Over Possible Military Deployment to Save Looted and Destroyed New York City
Governor Cooper wrote the RNC on Tuesday and told them he cannot guarantee a full convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper killed the convention that would have been a huge boon for the economy.
Advertisement – story continues below
It’s too dangerous to hold a convention but not too dangerous to march in the street with hundreds of people without masks.
Today Gov. Cooper shared a letter with RNC officials to continue the conversation about the convention in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/pBTNyUHIQA
— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) June 2, 2020