https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/06/02/leftist-rioters-try-to-divide-us-but-a-poll-about-george-floyds-killer-says-its-not-working-n482951

There’s rioting in the streets by extremists, but back here in the real world, people are in overwhelming agreement about the cops involved in George Floyd’s murder.

The organized Left has used the cover of the Floyd police killing to riot, burn down churches, loot stores, shoot cops and pillage private property. It’s a damned sh*t-show out there. It’s done on purpose to divide the country, gain power, and try to defeat President Trump at the ballot box. It’s purposeful intimidation.

They say as much in their own flyers they post before and after their planned riots. This has been going on for years. This flyer is from a protest and riot in 2018, but similar flyers have been seen around the White House and Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., with the ominous words of the Left, “by any means necessary” or BAMN.

So far Americans aren’t buying what the Leftist rioters are selling.

A YouGov poll shows that Americans are sickened by the death of Floyd and they believe the officer who knelt on his neck for nine minutes ought to have the book thrown at him.

The survey, done on May 28 and 29, before any autopsy results had been released and before the arrest of now-former Officer Derek Chauvin, asked this question.

“Based on what you have read, seen, or heard about the death of George Floyd in a police-involved incident, do you think the officer responsible for his death should or should not be arrested?”

Americans Want to Punish Officer

An overwhelming 78% of the people questioned on Thursday and Friday of last week say the cops should be arrested for a crime.

Here’s a graph to give you the idea of how overwhelmingly disgusted and horrified all Americans are about Floyd’s murder.

The poll broke down the numbers by political affiliations.

Democrats (90%) were more likely than Independents (76%) and Republicans (68%) to say they believed the Minneapolis officer should be arrested.

The Republicans at 68%, which is still high, wanted the officers to have due process, something that officer failed to give to Floyd.

Shortly after this poll was taken, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck was arrested for manslaughter.

[Video] Trump Leads From Front in Trip to Riot-Torched Church Near White House

‘Buy a Shotgun’ Joe Biden Is Back With More Amazing Gun Advice for Cops Battling Leftist Rioters

Stop Kneeling. Start Policing

[GRAPHIC VIDEO] Portland Rioters Threaten Man They Kicked In the Head – ‘Do Not Protest Against Black Lives’

[Video] ‘Grief-Stricken’ Seattle Rioters Loot an AR-15 From Cop Car. What Happened Next Will Make You Cheer

Cops Under Fire: 4 Officers Shot in St. Louis, Las Vegas Officer Gunned Down

Rioters Burn Historic St. John’s Church in D.C., Deface Monuments Across the City

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

