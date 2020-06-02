http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/eeILo5Xyrkk/

The looters of a New York City Rolex store did not get justice, but they did get a high price timepiece on Monday night.

Looters grabbed $2.4 million worth of watches after breaking into a Rolex store in New York’s Soho neighborhood, according to a New York Post report citing police sources.

A video shows a huge crowd of people running toward the store, entering it, and then leaving shortly afterward.

As Breitbart News noted, a plethora of luxury brands — all of whom endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement — have had their stores ransacked and looted by rioters over the past few days.

