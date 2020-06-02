https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/looters-murder-retired-st-louis-police-captain-city-pawnshop-loot-store-video/

Retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn was murdered last night outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in North St. Louis City.

The looters then broke in the store and looted it not fearing.

David Dorn was 77-years-old when he was gunned down by looters.

One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain. He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain! — Ethical Society of Police – ESOP (@ESOP_STL) June 2, 2020

FOX 2 Now reported:

A man who was shot and killed outside a north St. Louis pawn shop Tuesday morning was identified as retired St. Louis city police captain, according to the Ethical Society of Police. The shooting happened outside the Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry shop on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Sarah Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Authorities tell Fox 2 that in addition to the murder the store was also looted. “One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain,” the ESOP tweeted Tuesday morning. “He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain!” Police have not officially identified the retired police captain. The investigation is ongoing. More details will be posted as this story develops.

