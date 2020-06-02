http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/q8Nk8g0FtHA/

Disturbing footage shows swarms of looters rushing into one of the world’s most famous stores — Macy’s flagship on Herald Square — as Midtown descended into chaos overnight.

One overhead video showed looters racing into one of the boarded-up entrances shortly before the curfew started Monday night — with only a small unexplained explosion seeming to halt the rush.

Other clips showed a steady stream of cops finally arriving to follow the looters inside the Manhattan superstore on 34th Street, which had been boarded up in a futile attempt to protect it from potential attack.

“Hundreds of looters and rioters here with absolutely no concerns about cops being here,” Rachel Olding said along with one of the clips.

A Fox News reporter, Bryan Llenas, saw officers still bringing out cuffed suspects as the 11 p.m. curfew started.

Llenas suggested the cops appeared helpless, making only a handful of arrests while there were “so many people going from spot to spot to spot” in a seemingly organized fashion.

Macy’s had only on Sunday boarded up its flagship store at a time when it should have instead been preparing to eventually open up from lockdown.

“We recognize that Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores are located in the heart of our communities and can be a target to activity surrounding this stressful situation,” the company had told The Post in a statement.

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette also suggested it was the wrong target for protesters, proudly claiming its “long history of having a workforce that is as diverse as the many communities we serve.”

“George Floyd’s tragic death is a senseless loss of life,” Gennette said in an online post, noting his “heavy heart” at the civil unrest it sparked.

“The grief, frustration and anger that led to these protests are understandable,” he said.

“While we cannot always control what happens outside of our stores, we can shape the culture within. One of inclusion. One that welcomes and respects all. One that believes — and acts on — the principle that all of us are created equal.”

