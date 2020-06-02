https://www.theblaze.com/news/man-killed-atm-explosives

A man is dead after reportedly trying to blast open a Philadelphia ATM with explosives, according to KYW-TV.

What are the details?

The station reported that residents of Philadelphia heard a series of explosions Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Many of the explosions were reportedly due to vandals attempting to blow up ATMs.

Police say that suspects reportedly attempted to blow up no fewer than 10 automated teller machines across the city.

One unnamed suspect, a 24-year-old man, was not as lucky as others who reportedly tried to break into the money machines. Police said the man reportedly tried to use explosives to blow up an ATM by Sidekicks Sports Bar, but was immediately struck down by the impact of the detonation. The man was reportedly thrown to the ground with “serious injuries.”

Authorities responded to the scene and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died.

WCAU-TV reported that the unnamed man suffered “trauma to his upper body” in the blast, and noted that law enforcement officials discovered live explosives at the scene of the crime.

The station also reported that law enforcement officials were not able to arrest any suspects in connection with the ATM blasts. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that the ATM thefts are believed to be efforts that were both “organized” and “coordinated.”

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is leading an investigation into the incidents.

What else?

Videos of violent Philadelphia riots went viral on Monday night, featuring explosions purported to be people blowing up ATMs.

One social media user shared footage of the melee, writing, “Thugs and Antifa blowing up ATMs in Philadelphia so they can steal cash. 7th and Girard, trying to blow an ATM. Probably what most of the Philly explosions are that everyone’s heard from Fishtown to Passyunk to Breweryrown.”

The Philadelphia Inquirer also reported on a roving group of about 100 people — “nearly all white males” — who were armed with bats, hammers, and shovels in the same neighborhood on Monday evening.

The men were reportedly walking the streets in order to defend the homes of their families and neighbors from vandals and looters.

