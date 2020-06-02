http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/_vW8uui33pM/

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a series of ATM explosions after several loud booms were heard throughout Philadelphia overnight. In all, police say vandals tried to blow up 10 ATMs, and a botched attempt left one person dead Tuesday morning.

Chopper 3 was over West Susquehanna Avenue and North 2nd Street in Kensington around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The bomb squad had been called in after an ATM explosion rocked the neighborhood.

Police say a 24-year-old man tried using an explosive device to blow up the ATM by Sidekicks Sports Bar, but when the device went off, he was thrown to the ground with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and died.

Police say the explosive device never penetrated the ATM’s safe. Live explosives were recovered at the scene.

#Breaking: ANOTHER ATM blown up in Philly. This one at N. 2nd & W. Susquehanna. A man was critically injured in the blast. More than a dozen ATMs blown up overnight. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/EShKY1DtMS — Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 2, 2020

Meantime, there were several other ATM explosions across Philadelphia overnight.

Video from Amber Street and East Allegheny Avenue in Kensington shows an ATM blown apart with the main compartment pried open.

Video from 7th Street and Girard Avenue in Fishtown shows at least three people setting an explosive on an ATM, running away and then going back to the ATM.

Two ATMs at 61st Street and Woodland Avenue in Southwest Philly also look like they were blown up. A butcher from a shop there says before the explosions, the shop was looted overnight and the safe and cash registers were stolen.

But the owner of the store was taken into custody.

“They were out here. It was mobs of people out here and they got into pretty much every store: the Dunkin’ Donuts, the jewelry store, the Metro. It was a complete madhouse out here,” said the butcher. “I was in shock and I’m going on 53 so I’ve seen a lot, but nothing like that.”

Police tell Eyewitness News vandals are quickly moving from one crime scene to another, making it difficult for police to keep up with them.

The hashtag #phillyexplosions is now trending in the U.S. on Twitter.

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.

