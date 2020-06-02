https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/man-pulled-wheelchair-beaten-portland-riots-video/

At some point during the riots in Portland over the weekend, a disabled man was dumped out of his wheelechair and assaulted by protesters. It looks as though the disabled man was actually one of the rioters, as it seems like he’s asking for something to break a window with. Then, just as he he starts to raise his arm toward the window, one of the other protesters comes along and drags his wheelchair away, and the disabled guy falls over, only to have another protester start throwing punches at his as he was on the ground. Then the guy who dumped him out of the wheelchair jumps in to fend off the guy throwing punches. THEN yet another protester jumps into the fray and starts kicking the disabled guy.

THEN yet more punches are thrown by other protesters, and it becomes hard to tell just who is on whose side.

The video of the altercation was captured by ovalle.pdx_photo on Instagram:

Andy Ngo also posted the video on his twitter feed:

Not sure who we’re supposed to feel sorry for.

