Mark Cuban is the latest public figure to speak out against racial injustices following the death of George Floyd. Taking to Twitter, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks said that white people needed to change their lives in order to change the narrative.
“Dear White People: We are the ones that need to change. This is not one man’s story. This is almost every black man’s story. Which is why the problem is ours. We need to find OUR way to change what we do. There is no quick fix. It’s a moral imperative,” he wrote in a post that included a letter from the Emerson College president.
Cuban elaborated further in response to a follower asking for clarity on what changes he intended to make.
“I used to think treating people equally meant treating them the same. Like it was a math equation. I was wrong,” Cuban said. “I’m learning that treating people equally means treating them with equal amounts of respect, for who they are and what they have experienced.”
Cuban’s comments came shortly after attending a vigil to honor the memory of Floyd in Dallas on Sunday. Several other prominent names have meanwhile joined thousands of demonstrators on the streets in protest of racism and police brutality.
Among them were the likes of Ariana Grande and John Cusack, who documented events as they unfolded on social media.
“Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike,” Cusack wrote in a tweet he shared along with shaky video footage of the Chicago protest on Saturday.
Grande meanwhile expressed disappointment at the media’s lack of coverage of the Los Angeles Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday.
“Hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage,” she tweeted. “All throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. Cover this too please.”