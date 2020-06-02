http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/G63a2y0ECRg/

Appearing Tuesday Cheddar Live, Rep. Maxine Waters (D) formally endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the White House, claiming that President Donald Trump is “destroying America” and advocating for the killing of both black and white children in the wake of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

“This President is destroying America.”@RepMaxineWaters (D-CA) says Joe Biden becoming President is a “must,” officially endorses the former VP. #CheddarLive pic.twitter.com/hg1lyKWqz4 — Cheddar (@cheddar) June 2, 2020

A transcript is as follows:

BRAD SMITH: You’ve expressed being unsure that Biden can win the presidency over Trump. Do you expect the escalation of national issues and the responses of both candidates to voters one way or the other? REP. MAXINE WATERS: I do, I do. I know there have been some concerns about Biden, but I see a growing understanding that he must be elected. He must be elected because this president is destroying America. And not only is he goading confrontation, this business of calling out the military, now he’s not only talking about killing black people, he’s talking about killing young white children. And guess what? Guess what? I do not believe that whether you’re a Republican or you are an independent that you’re going to stand for your white daughter, your white son to be killed by the military because this president is using it as a campaign tool in order to have his people that already support him believe that he’s saving them from these bad people, these outrageous people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

