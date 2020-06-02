https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500757-mcconnell-on-trumps-response-to-protests-im-not-going-to-critique-other

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs Biden to deliver remarks in Philadelphia Tuesday on nationwide protests Senate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday sidestepped a question about President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John’s Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE‘s response to protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, and didn’t directly weigh in on the treatment of protesters outside the White House on Monday night.

“I’m not going to critique other people’s performances. I can speak for myself, and I just have,” McConnell said when asked if Trump was providing the “right kind of leadership” after Floyd’s death in police custody.

Asked separately if he was “comfortable” with the “scene” outside the White House, McConnell demurred.

“I’ve already told you what I think about last night. I’m relieved that apparently there were few to no injuries last night, apparently little or no looting,” McConnell said.

It’s not the first time McConnell has declined to weigh in on actions taken by Trump or the White House.

When asked Tuesday morning about Trump saying he could deploy the U.S. military to cities, McConnell did not respond. He was also asked last week by reporters in Kentucky about Trump’s tweet warning that the National Guard would shoot protesters who loot stores and destroy property, but he declined to comment.

The National Guard, U.S. Park Police and Secret Service used rubber bullets and tear gas to clear demonstrators from Lafayette Square so that Trump could cross the street to St. John’s Episcopal Church, which had been set on fire by vandals the night before.

The Washington Post reported that Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrTrump praises ‘domination’ of DC protesters Antifa and anarchists have hijacked Floyd protests, but the left won’t admit it The Hill’s Morning Report – Trump mobilizes military against ‘angry mob,’ holds controversial photo op MORE personally ordered for the perimeter near the White House to be extended, pushing protesters away from Lafayette Square.

The decision, law enforcement officials told the publication, was made late Sunday or early Monday, but Barr noticed it had not been completed Monday afternoon and ordered law enforcement to broaden the perimeter.

The tactics have sparked fierce backlash from congressional Democrats, who have compared it to actions taken by a dictator, called it an “abuse of power” and warned that it might be unlawful.

Senate Democrats are introducing a resolution on Tuesday to condemn Trump over the treatment of protesters. They are expected to also try to pass the resolution on Tuesday, though it will likely be blocked by Republicans.

Some GOP senators, including Sens. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests GOP senator says ‘it would be helpful’ if Trump changed ‘the tone of his message’ on protests The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (S.C.), Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits | House Republicans introduce bill to speed mining projects for critical minerals | Watchdog faults EPA communications in contamination of NC river Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits MORE (Alaska) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTrump expected to visit Maine despite governor’s concerns Democrats gear up to hit GOP senators on DACA OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits | House Republicans introduce bill to speed mining projects for critical minerals | Watchdog faults EPA communications in contamination of NC river MORE (Maine), have broken with the White House.

But several Senate Republicans have skirted weighing in, telling reporters they had not seen the footage that was widely circulated on TV and social media, or disputing the characterization of actions taken against protesters.

