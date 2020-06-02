Military helicopters, including a Black Hawk helicopter, reportedly flew low over demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd in Washington, D.C. on Monday night.
Videos shared on social media indicate the helicopters were flying just above low-level buildings, creating intense winds and causing trees to sway.
New York Times reporter Zolan Kanno-Youngs tweeted that military helicopters were hovering over protesters, sending gusts of dust into the air. “A part of a tree fell, nearly hitting passerbys,” he said.
Around 10 minutes later, an additional helicopter was reported to have flown over protesters, according to Kanno-Youngs.
“These are Lakota helicopters performing what’s known as a show of force, which is often conducted by low-flying jets in combat zones to scare away insurgents. A Black Hawk performed the maneuver minutes later,” he tweeted.
As protesters made their way into Chinatown, military helicopters were positioned just above rooftops, sending gusts of dust into the air. A part of a tree fell, nearly hitting passerbys. The crowds dispersed down side streets. Some storefronts were shattered. #DCProtest.
— Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) June 2, 2020
NBC4 reporter Jackie Bensen reported the helicopters “seem to be using downdraft in attempt to disperse protestors walking peacefully near DC Superior Court,” in a post on her official Twitter account.
Washington, D.C. was placed under a curfew on Monday evening by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The curfew began at 7 p.m. local time Monday and continues through 6 a.m. local time Tuesday. The curfew continues from Tuesday 7 p.m. local time to 6 a.m. local time Wednesday. Essential workers, health care personnel and members of the media with the appropriate credentials are exempt from the curfew, the mayor’s office confirmed.
Bensen also reported seeing arrests that appeared to be for curfew violations.
Newsweek has contacted the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and District of Columbia National Guard for comment.
The latest incident follows days of protests across the capital, where fires were sparked near the White House, including at St. John’s Church, an official U.S. National Historic Landmark built in 1815.
Officers kneel with protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on June 1.
Charles Dean, 31, wipes graffiti off the side of a building during nationwide unrest, in Santa Monica, California, on June 1.
A protester bumps fists with a police officer at a rally on June 1 in Las Vegas.
People take items from a damaged store during a protest against the death of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on June 1.
Adam Neves, six year-old holds a sign during a rally in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 1.
Demonstrators raise their fists as they sit in silence for nine minutes in a peaceful protest at 19th and Broadway in Denver, Colorado, on June 1.
People clean up items outside a Jewel grocery store on, June 1 in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, after the business was broken into during unrest in reaction to the death of George Floyd.
A protestor grabs his bike as the police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd gathered near the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 1.
President Donald Trump walks past a building defaced with graffiti by protestors in Lafayette Park across from the White House after walking to St John’s Church for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests, in Washington, DC, on June 1.
Protestors are tear-gassed as the police disperse them near the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 1. Police fired tear gas outside the White House as anti-racism protestors again took to the streets to voice fury at police brutality.
Terrence Floyd visits the site near where his brother George was taken in Minneapolis police custody and later died, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 1.
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest, in Washington, DC, on June 1.
Police begin to clear demonstrators to gather as they protest the death of George Floyd, in Washington, DC, on June 1.
Protesters march with three placards stating “BLACK Lives Matter” in the aftermath of widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd on June 1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Demonstrations have erupted all across the country in response Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minnesota while in police custody.
A memorial site where George Floyd died while in police custody, on June 1, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George’s brother Terrence Floyd visited the site Monday and called for justice and the prosecution of all four officers involved in the incident.
People gather at site where George Floyd died while in police custody, on June 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
People shout slogans during a protest at Dam Square in Amsterdam, Netherlands on June 1 over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after being pinned down by a white police officer in the Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Demonstrators raise signs and chant during a rally in Times Square, New York City on June 1 denouncing racism in law enforcement and the killing of George Floyd while in Police custody.
A protester marches with a placard stating “MY SKIN IS NOT A WEAPON” in the aftermath of widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd on June 1 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Demonstrators raise fists and chant during a rally in Times Square, New York on June 1, denouncing racism in law enforcement and the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in police custody.
People protest the death of George Floyd in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, D.C on June 1.
NYPD officers stand in formation as nearby demonstrators hold a rally in Times Square in New York City on June 1, denouncing racism in law enforcement and the May 25 killing of George Floyd while in police custody.
Protesters take part in a ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstration on June 1, in London, England.
People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 1.
Firefighters battle a blaze in Philadelphia, on June 1, in the aftermath of protest and unrest in reaction to the death of George Floyd.
A pile of burning garbage set by demonstrators is seen during marching against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, on June 1.
People run out of a smoke shop with smoking instruments after breaking in as police arrive on June 1 in New York City, New York.
A protester speaks to the crowd underneath a Confederate monument during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 31.
People run as police disperse demonstrators during a protest in Washington D.C., on May 31.
Demonstrators start a fire on May 31 near the White House in Washington, D.C.
A young boy holds a “Justice” sign as he peers outside the window of a car passing protesters marching through downtown for the third night of unrest on May 31 in Richmond, Va. Gov. Ralph Northam issued a curfew for this evening.
Police officers arrest a demonstrator on May 31 in Los Angeles, CA.
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 31.
Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd at the Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York City, on May 31.
A father pushes his son in a stroller past Graffiti in memory of George Floyd by Italian street artist TVBoy, in Barcelona, Spain, on May 31.
Dancers from three Mexican-Aztec performance groups attend the protest rally, in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 31.
A demonstrator reacts after having milk poured into his eyes during the demonstration, in Washington, D.C., on May 31.
Police on motorcycles stand in line as people rally following the death of George Floyd, in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 31.
Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, in Washington, D.C., on May 31.
A small memorial for George Floyd is seen in front of the United States of America Consulate, in Krakow, Poland, on May 31.
A man wearing a protective face mask kneels in front of police officers during a protest, in London, Britain, on May 31.
Hundreds protest in central Manchester, England on May 31.
Protesters march through downtown Miami, Florida on May 31.
Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring their second goal with a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ shirt, during the match against SC Paderborn in Paderborn, Germany on May 31.
Protesters hold up signs as they rally in Boston, Massachusetts on May 31.
People gather during a protest over the death of George Floyd on May 31 in London.
San Diego County sheriff officers stand guard in front of a burning bank building after a protest on May 31, in La Mesa, Calif. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
People march from Parliament Square in central London on May 31, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US.
A woman holds a megaphone during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, on May 31.
A policeman fires a tear gas canister at protesters in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 30.
On Monday evening, President Donald Trump outlined a strategy to take military action against looters and rioters protesting against the death of Floyd, who died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.
