We reported previously that the g roups behind the riots in the US include domestic terrorists, Black lives Matter, US Islamists and others linked to the Democrat Party.

President Trump announced a few days ago that Antifa will be labeled a terrorist group:

President Donald Trump has just tweeted out that ANTIFA, the anti-facist group that has been involved in street protests for several years, will be designated as a Terrorist Organization.

Actor James Woods is right – Antifa are just pawns is greater plans to build a socialist nirvana in the US:

#Antifa is merely a pawn in the plan engineered by Soros and the Deep State. The Obama/Ayers/Alinsky/Cloward-Piven/Clinton strategy has always been to provoke, destabilize, and then rebuild a “socialist nirvana” from the ashes. Stay calm, be prepared, but don’t take the bait. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 1, 2020

We have found evidence that at AntifacistsofRedditt plans are made for where to protest and when and where to meet:

This is a coordinated operation: pic.twitter.com/F6zgJK7c9S — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 30, 2020

President Trump knows that Democrat Joe Biden and his people are behind the protests, offering help to those who get arrested. But the President knows Joe Biden has no idea what is going on as well:

Sleepy Joe Biden’s people are so Radical Left that they are working to get the Anarchists out of jail, and probably more. Joe doesn’t know anything about it, he is clueless, but they will be the real power, not Joe. They will be calling the shots! Big tax increases for all, Plus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2020

The Democrats hate America. They hate hard working Americans. They hate small business owners. They wouldn’t try to destroy Americans and American businesses if they liked them.



