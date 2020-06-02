http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/L8q6bq87Jho/police-buffalo-new-york-suv-plow-crowd-drive-4fe13719-0d0d-43d3-98ed-ab2f18a9b699.html

Law enforcement officers were targeted in several cities during tense standoffs overnight.

What’s happening: A police officer was shot on Las Vegas Strip late Monday, per AP. No further details were immediately available. In St Louis, four police officers were struck by gunfire while standing near a line in after a peaceful demonstration, Police Chief John Hayden said early Tuesday.

The officers were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following Monday’s shooting. Hayden said a small group of people had thrown rocks and fireworks at police officers.

In New York, a car ran over an officer in the Bronx early Tuesday, according to the New York Times, which reports the officer’s condition as stable.

Elsewhere in the state, an SUV in Buffalo plowed through a crowd of law enforcement officers Monday night, striking two officers who are now in stable condition at Erie Medical Center, AP notes.

What we know: Video shared on social media shows the vehicle speeding through an intersection after officers appear to tackle and arrest a civilian.

Local media WKBW also reports that two people have been shot in the area.

WARNING: Footage of the vehicle’s passing is graphic.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with new details of police being targeted overnight.

