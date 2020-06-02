https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/500712-murkowski-treatment-of-white-house-protestors-not-the-america-i-know

Sen. Lisa MurkowskiLisa Ann MurkowskiSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits | House Republicans introduce bill to speed mining projects for critical minerals | Watchdog faults EPA communications in contamination of NC river Trump administration gives renewables more time to take advantage of tax credits MORE (R-Alaska) appeared to break with the decision to use tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful protestors at the White House on Monday night.

Asked if the treatment of protestors was appropriate and if it was an abuse of power, Murkowski said “I did not think that what we saw last night was the America I know.”

Protestors were forcefully moved away from Lafayette Square on Monday night with the use of tear gas and rubber bullets after law enforcement was ordered to clear the area so President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John’s Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE could cross the street to walk to St. John’s Church, which had been set on fire by vandals the night before.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tactics have sparked fierce backlash from Democrats, who have called the move an “abuse of power” and one that could have potentially been illegal.

Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests GOP senator says ‘it would be helpful’ if Trump changed ‘the tone of his message’ on protests The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (R-S.C.) told Politico that law enforcement should not have used tear gas to clear peaceful protestors.

“But obviously, if your question is, should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo-op, the answer is no,” he said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamWhat you need to know about FBI official Dana Boente’s retirement Rosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump tweets as tensions escalate across US MORE (R-S.C.) didn’t directly criticize Trump but told reporters “I don’t know what the purpose of the trip was.”

“I mean, to show appreciation for the church? I don’t know. You’ll have to ask him what he was trying to accomplish. I do know that last night was a bad night and we need less bad nights,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Senate Republicans have largely refrained from criticizing the president, with several saying they didn’t see footage of the protests.

“I didn’t watch that closely enough to know what happened there,” said Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests Congress flying blind: Why now is the time to revive the Office of Technology Assessment Trump asserts his power over Republicans MORE (R-Utah).

Sen. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRosenstein steps back into GOP crosshairs Sunday shows preview: Leaders weigh in as country erupts in protest over George Floyd death Schumer to GOP: Cancel ‘conspiracy hearings’ on origins of Russia probe MORE (R-Wis.) also told reporters that he “didn’t really see it.”

Other GOP senators also defended the decision.

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioRubio: Protesters outside White House ‘deliberately stayed to trigger police action’ This week: Senate reconvenes as protests roil nation amid pandemic Trump asserts his power over Republicans MORE (R-Fla.) contested that the crowd was cleared so that Trump could cross the street, telling reporters “that’s not accurate.”

“The bottom line is that there was a curfew at 7 p.m.. It was 6:45. …You disobey police orders that you have an unlawful congregation of people. They know the police have to move forward on them, that will trigger the use of tear gas, and it plays right into the imagery that they want,” Rubio added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

