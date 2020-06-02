https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-exclusive-mysterious-stacks-bricks-delivered-numerous-us-cities-evidence-riots-organized/

We reported previously that the groups behind the riots in the US include domestic terrorists, Black lives Matter, US Islamists and others linked to the Democrat Party. 

These protests are organized – bricks are being delivered uninhibited to riot sites.

In cities around the US bricks are being delivered to riot locations and used to destroy property.

In Boston and Houston bricks are being delivered.

More bricks popping up everywhere:

Citizen Free Press says ‘follow the bricks’ – there you will find who is subsidizing these riots:

In New York City bricks are being picked up by police:

This is not just happening in one city.  So who are the bricks being delivered to?  In Frisco, Texas, bricks are being delivered to the customer labeled as Public Works.

Find who are shipping the bricks and you find who is behind these criminal riots!

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

