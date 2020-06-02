https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/must-see-exclusive-mysterious-stacks-bricks-delivered-numerous-us-cities-evidence-riots-organized/

We reported previously that the g roups behind the riots in the US include domestic terrorists, Black lives Matter, US Islamists and others linked to the Democrat Party.

These protests are organized – bricks are being delivered uninhibited to riot sites.



In cities around the US bricks are being delivered to riot locations and used to destroy property.

In Boston and Houston bricks are being delivered.

More bricks popping up everywhere:

Who is setting up the bricks? No construction going on in these areas but pallets of bricks in cities across the country ready the throw 🤷🏻‍♀️ just popping up everywhere. Someone has to be looking into this! Right? pic.twitter.com/1JUQ9AGO5s — ᗰᵉˡ 🌷 (@mel_faith1) May 31, 2020

Citizen Free Press says ‘follow the bricks’ – there you will find who is subsidizing these riots:

[embedded content]

In New York City bricks are being picked up by police:

NYPD removing bricks from Ave X in Brooklyn. Bricks have been places strategically around Brooklyn in anticipation of protests. ANTIFA is way more organized than politicians pretend. pic.twitter.com/FurLevo65w — Yaakov (Jack) Kaplan (@JackKaplanNY) June 2, 2020

This is not just happening in one city. So who are the bricks being delivered to? In Frisco, Texas, bricks are being delivered to the customer labeled as Public Works.

Find who are shipping the bricks and you find who is behind these criminal riots!

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

