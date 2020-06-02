https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mystery-explosions-rock-philadelphia-throughout-night-atm-thieves-suspected/

As the protests and riots continue across the country, many in Philadelphia are reporting random explosions throughout the city echoing into the night. These don’t seem to be directly related to the protests. Many suspect it’s thieves using explosives to bust open ATM machines and snag all the cash.

TRENDING: PURE EVIL: Police Chief Breaks Down After Describing How Richmond Leftist Rioters Torched Home with Children inside Then Blocked Fire Department (VIDEO)

With exhausted media and police, nothing is being reported anywhere about it:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...