Police officers in New York City were beaten and run over by a car in three separate attacks on Monday night.

The attacks were all caught on video.

Looting and rioting in Manhattan was described by a reporter as “complete anarchy”. One police officer was seen lying injured on the sidewalk.

“Hard to describe how rampant the looting was tonight in Midtown Manhattan and how lawless it was. Complete anarchy. Literally hundreds of stores up and down Broadway, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave. Kids ruling the streets like it was a party.”

Hard to describe how rampant the looting was tonight in Midtown Manhattan and how lawless it was. Complete anarchy. Literally hundreds of stores up and down Broadway, Fifth Ave, Sixth Ave. Kids ruling the streets like it was a party. pic.twitter.com/y9Ly1UD1WX — Rachel Olding (@rachelolding) June 2, 2020

All of this violence and looting moved the New York State Attorney General to act — Against President Trump.

AG Latitia James announced before she took office that she would go after President Trump.

On Monday Letitia James said she will go to court to prevent President Trump from taking action to save New York City from looters and thugs.

President Trump is not a dictator & he doesn’t have the right to unilaterally deploy U.S. military across American states. We will guard the right to peaceful protest & will not hesitate to go to court to protect our constitutional rights during this time & well into the future. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June 2, 2020

Letitia is a perfect fit for New York State.

