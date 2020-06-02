https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-blames-ny-city-police-city-rocked-another-night-leftist-looting-cops-beaten-street/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spent Monday night lashing out at President Trump for threatening to call in the military to protect Democrat-run cities from looters across the US.

Meanwhile, NY police were getting viciously attacked in the streets by street thugs and looters were ransacking the premier stores in Manhattan.

The president is calling out the American military against American citizens. He used the military to push out a peaceful protest so he could have a photo op at a church. It’s all just a reality TV show for this president. Shameful. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 1, 2020

On Tuesday morning Governor Cuomo lashed out at New York City police for not bringing calm to the streets.

The police were too busy getting beaten at the time.

And Cuomo then threatened to replace De Blasio if the mayhem continued.

Face it, New York, you’re screwed.

BREAKING: NY Governor Cuomo threatens to “displace” NY Mayor Deblasio and bring in the National Guard. Says the Mayor and the NYPD failed last night. — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

The post NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Blames NY City Police After City Was Rocked by Another Night of Leftist Looting and Cops Were Beaten in the Street appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

