New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spent Monday night lashing out at President Trump for threatening to call in the military to protect Democrat-run cities from looters across the US.

Meanwhile, NY police were getting viciously attacked in the streets by street thugs and looters were ransacking the premier stores in Manhattan.

On Tuesday morning Governor Cuomo lashed out at New York City police for not bringing calm to the streets.
The police were too busy getting beaten at the time.

And Cuomo then threatened to replace De Blasio if the mayhem continued.

Face it, New York, you’re screwed.

