https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/officials-oregon-gov-kate-browns-press-conference-blame-white-supremacists-proud-boys-violence-leftist-antifa-protests-week-video/

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D-OR) held a press briefing on Tuesday following several nights of violence caused by far left and antifa protesters.

Governor Brown blamed white supremacists and the Proud Boys for causing the violence.

During the presser Governor Brown and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was asked, “I was wondering if you have any proof that there are white supremacy groups that are specifically infiltrating these protests? And what they looks like?”

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty: Yes, in fact we’ve seen pictures of some of the Proud Boys that are regular visitors to our great city actually down at protests over the last three days. There have been a lot of pictures posted of Proud Boys and white supremacists on Facebook at other locales. I can tell you with my conversations and briefings with the police chief they have acknowledged that there are agitators who are there solely for the purpose of creating chaos. So there’s no question not just here in Oregon but all over the nation. I can’t prove that it is an attempt to disrupt the election cycle but I do think it is a nationally organized effort to interrupt our elections.

TRENDING: NY Attorney General Letitia James Threatens to Sue Trump Over Possible Military Deployment to Save Looted and Destroyed New York City

The next official to speak blamed white supremacists in disguise starting the violence at the antifa riots.

This is pure nonsense and they have NOTHING to back up their claims.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]