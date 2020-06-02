http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BHoTrkxcPQ4/

More than 60 officers with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) have been hospitalized with serious injuries since riots began in the city on Saturday, May 30.

New York Police Chief Terence Monahan told the media this week that since riots began, more than 60 NYPD officers have been hospitalized. Other officers who have not been hospitalized have suffered minor injuries like bruises and cuts from having glass objects and rocks thrown at them by rioters.

Nearly 40,000 men and women serve as officers with the NYPD.

One of those hospitalized includes an NYPD officer who was beaten on the sidewalk by four rioters as protestors cheered, “F*ck 12!” — a phrase used by the Black Lives Matter movement to denounce police officers.

The Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) shared footage of the attack:

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

“Since these riots have started in NYC, 60+ of our fellow brothers and sisters of the NYPD have been hospitalized with serious injuries,” New York Police Benevolent Association officials wrote online. “Why aren’t our elected officials out there with us, instead of hiding behind their computers when the sun goes down?”

