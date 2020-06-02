https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/peaceful-protest-24-year-old-philly-looter-killed-trying-blow-atm-video/

A 24-year-old looter was killed in Philly on Monday while trying to blow up an ATM.

Via FOX and Friends:

[embedded content]

The young looter died in the ATM bombing.

From our previous report on the ATM Looters:

As the protests and riots continue across the country, many in Philadelphia are reporting random explosions throughout the city echoing into the night. These don’t seem to be directly related to the protests. Many suspect it’s thieves using explosives to bust open ATM machines and snag all the cash.

With exhausted media and police, nothing is being reported anywhere about it:

