Matthew Lee Rupert is not the smartest cop-hating, far left protester.

The Chicago man filmed himself handing out bombs to “peaceful” Minnesota protesters who then hurled the bombs at police.

Matthew Lee Rupert was charged Monday in Chicago with civil disorder, carrying on a riot and possession of unregistered destructive devices.

Rupert’s Facebook page is still live.

More from the UPI.

According to the criminal complaint, Rupert posted a video to his Facebook account on Thursday night, saying he was heading to Minneapolis, Minn., to participate in the protests calling for police accountability over the death of Floyd on May 25.

Prosecutors said Rupert streamed live to his Facebook account several videos lasting hours over the weekend showing him handing out explosives to throw at law enforcement officers, lighting a building on fire and looting a business in the city.

