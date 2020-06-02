https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/peaceful-protesters-loot-torch-st-louis-7-11-lay-street-block-firetrucks/

A 7-11 store located at 201 N. 17th St. in St. Louis was looted and set ablaze by peaceful protesters Monday night who then lay down in the street to prevent firetrucks from reaching the store to put out the fire. The protesters also pushed trash cans into the street to block the firetrucks.

Looting at downtown St. Louis 7-11 before store went up in flames pic.twitter.com/VPoogpvSoc — FOX2now (@FOX2now) June 2, 2020

Jesse Bogan with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch tweeted comments by the fire chief, “St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said protesters blocked fire trucks from responding to the 7-11 fire at Pine and 17th. A few laid down in the street, rolled trash cans in the way, he said. Neighbors from nearby apartment buildings upset, say no more late night snack runs.”

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said protesters blocked fire trucks from responding to the 7-11 fire at Pine and 17th. A few laid down in the street, rolled trash cans in the way, he said. Neighbors from nearby apartment buildings upset, say no more late night snack runs. — Jesse Bogan (@JesseBogan) June 2, 2020

Rioters set fire to 7-11 at 17th and Pine in downtown St. Louis pic.twitter.com/pahdQDCiAQ — FOX2now (@FOX2now) June 2, 2020

Videos:

When you go to loot the downtown St Louis 7-11 and you leave with a can of Pringles AND a broken leg pic.twitter.com/YCDXWGQnvn — Kevin Hebert (@Kevin_Hebert) June 2, 2020

