A reserved Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump praises ‘domination’ of DC protesters Pelosi, Schumer say treatment of protesters outside White House ‘dishonors every value that faith teaches us’ Democrats call for Congress to take action following death of George Floyd MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday called on President Trump Donald John TrumpSessions accepts ‘Fox News Sunday’ invitation to debate, Tuberville declines Priest among those police cleared from St. John’s Church patio for Trump visit Trump criticizes CNN on split-screen audio of Rose Garden address, protesters clashing with police MORE to tone down his combative approach to the national protests for racial justice that have followed the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis last week.

Clutching a Bible in the Capitol, Pelosi urged Trump to reach across the divides of race, party, region and religion to help the country heal instead.

“We would hope that the president of the United States would follow the lead of so many other presidents before him to be a healer-in-chief, and not a fanner of the flame,” she said.

