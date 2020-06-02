https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/pelosi-lectures-president-trump-to-help-the-country-heal-as-she-clutches-bible-refuses-to-condemn-violent-rioters-video/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday clutched a Bible and read scripture in reaction to President Trump’s remarks from St. John’s church.

Like a boss, President Trump walked from the White House across Lafayette Park to St. John’s Church which was set on fire by protesters Sunday night.

Trump held up a Bible in front of the church.

In an effort to one-up Trump, petty Pelosi held up a Bible in response to Trump’s bold move.

The Speaker read from the book of Ecclesiastes as she condemned America as racist.

“Last night when I saw the President hold up the Bible, I was thinking of so many things in the Bible that would’ve been appropriate,” Pelosi said.

“It’s long overdue time for us to make some of that change that people were calling out for,” Pelosi said, asserting the rioters have been largely peaceful.

WATCH:

.@SpeakerPelosi reads from Bible in reaction to President Trump’s Monday Remarks: “It’s long overdue time for us to make some of that change that people were calling out for.” https://t.co/BNXHpAGWvO pic.twitter.com/tGPDFYeCbJ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 2, 2020

