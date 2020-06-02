https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/philly-gun-store-owner-blasts-thief-ar-15-attempted-looting-one-dead-video/

A south Philly gun store owner shot and killed a looter trying to get into his store early on Tuesday morning.

Looters attempted to break into the same store the previous night.

So the owner of Firing Line, Inc. stayed at the store last night and was waiting when the looters came back to his store.

This time when the looters broke in and pointed a gun at the store owner he blasted them with an AR15.

The looter died in his parking lot with his gun found between his legs.

Via Varney and Co.:

[embedded content]