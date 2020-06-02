https://www.dailywire.com/news/police-officers-hit-by-cars-shot-beaten-in-numerous-cities-on-monday-night-amid-violent-riots

Law enforcement officials were physically attacked in cities across the United States on Monday night amid violent riots. Videos of some of the attacks circulated online.

Among the attacks, was the shooting of four police officers in Missouri amid a protest-turned-riot that broke out in response to the death of George Floyd last week.

“While police have not confirmed the precise location where the incident took place, but department sources have indicated that it was in the Olive Street corridor, not far from Metropolitan Police Department headquarters,” Fox 2 reported early Tuesday. “A news release indicated that the injuries were all non life-threatening, but that police were still taking gunfire downtown. St. Louis police crews on scene in the Olive corridor have been augmented by Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement assets.”

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told reporters: “I believe some coward randomly shot at the police line.”

In Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe said that a police officer “was in ‘grave condition’ and on life support at University Medical Center on Tuesday morning,” Fox 5 Las Vegas reported. “As Metro made attempts to disperse a crowd in the area around 11:30 p.m., Lombardo said the officers took rocks and bottles from the crowd. While attempting to place several people in custody, he said a shot rang out and the officer was down. ”

In Iowa, a police officer was shot when officers were “ambushed,” the Des Moines Register reported. “Three officers were riding in the same vehicle at the time and the vehicle was in motion when they were ambushed,” the outlet reported citing Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski. “One officer was shot, one officer returned fire and several rounds hit the officers’ vehicle.”

In Virginia, Richmond Police officers responded to a report of an armed person. When they arrived on scene, they were fired upon. Two officers were sent to the hospital with gun shot wounds. It is unclear whether the attack was connected to violent riots that were taking place in Richmond.

In New York, police officers were targeted in cities across the state by people shooting at them and drivers who drove cars into them.

An SUV rammed into a line of police officers near the Northeast District police station in Buffalo, seriously injuring two law enforcement officers.

Warning: This video is graphic. Someone just ran over a line of police in Buffalo, New York. pic.twitter.com/KeJ94rYEQr — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 2, 2020

Some of the most violent incidents happened in the Bronx. One of the most disturbing videos shows a police officer being run over by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

“The officer was mowed down at the intersection of East 170th Street and Walton Avenue in Mt. Eden by the driver of a dark sedan, according to dramatic footage of the incident,” The New York Post reported. “The officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was expected to survive, sources said. The recording of the hit-and-run, which was posted to Twitter, showed the cop get launched into the air and hit another vehicle after being struck.”

NBC New York reporter Myles N. Miller posted a video of the incident on Twitter, writing: “An NYPD sergeant investigating reports of break-ins on Walton Ave in the Bronx, was the victim of a hit-and-run around 12:45a, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is in serious but stable condition. No arrests.”

BREAKING: An NYPD sergeant investigating reports of break-ins on Walton Ave in the Bronx, was the victim of a hit-and-run around 12:45a, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is in serious but stable condition. No arrests. Viewer sent me video of the incident: pic.twitter.com/Z6Tqdo1YIQ — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 2, 2020

The Sergeants Benevolent Association tweeted out a video of a police officer being brutally beaten by violent rioters and told officers: “NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone!”

NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6 — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020

Another video posted by a Fox News reporter shows an officer down on the ground in an area where widespread looting had gone on.

NYPD officer injured on Madison Avenue tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZBrSu9eKCV — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 2, 2020

