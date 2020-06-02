https://www.dailywire.com/news/pornhub-says-it-stands-against-racism-here-are-some-racist-videos-it-hosts

In response to the riots raging across America over the tragic death of George Floyd, the pornographic media empire Pornhub expressed solidarity with those protesting while vowing to fight against racism.

“Pornhub stands in solidarity against racism and social injustice. If you are able, we encourage you to give to organizations,” the website tweeted over the weekend, tagging civil rights organizations like Bail Project, Black Visions, Freedom Fund, Southern Poverty Law Center, and the NAACP.

“We pledge to support by donating $100,000 to organizations actively fighting for equality. We hope you will join us,” it added.

In response, the anti-porn activist outfit Fight the New Drug immediately criticized Pornhub for its claims of solidarity by noting the many racist videos it hosts on its site.

“No you don’t. If you’re anti-racism, why do you host the following videos on your site?” the organization. ‘”Black Slave Punished by White Master’ – ‘White Cops F*** Black Chick, Force Boyfriend to Watch’ – ‘Gang Banged by Blacks” – ‘Skanky N****r gives a Blowjob’ – ‘Black Slave Girl Brutalized.’”

Some Twitter users pointed out that typing the N-word in Pornhub’s search engine yield hundreds of results far too graphic to be repeated in print.

“Says the people who have racism all over their site and recently people were making fun of George Floyd on there,” tweeted one user.

“Pornhub thinks donating $100,000 will hide the fact they approve & monetize extreme racism on their site and dish it out as masturbation material for 42 billion visits per year,” tweeted anti-porn activist Laila Mickelwait.

In February of this year, Pornhub came under fire for allegedly featuring videos of rape and sex trafficking victims on its platform.

Writing in Washington Examiner, Laila Mickelwait noted “several shocking cases of sex trafficking and child rape films that were hosted on Pornhub,” including one involving a 15-year-old girl who was missing for up to a year until her mother discovered 58 videos of her being hosted on the site. The girl’s trafficker was eventually spotted in a 7-Eleven surveillance video before police arrested him. Another case involved Michael Pratt, owner of GirlsDoPorn, who coerced 22 women into performing sex acts on camera; the acts were later posted to Pornhub.

“These women sued GirlsDoPorn and won a $12.7 million lawsuit against the company,” reported Mickelwait. “According to a federal indictment, Pratt and his co-conspirators produced child pornography and trafficked a minor. Pratt reportedly fled the United States for New Zealand and is currently wanted on a federal warrant.”

According to Mickelwait, the site hosts up to six million videos per year that collectively generate a whopping 42 billion visitors and huge ad revenue. Throughout all this, the site “has no system in place to verify reliably the age or consent of those featured in the pornographic content it hosts,” she writes.

“In fact, all that is needed to upload pornography onto Pornhub is an email address,” writes Mickelwait. “No government-issued ID is required, not even to become ‘verified’ with its trusty blue checkmark that makes everything seem a-OK. It took me under 10 minutes to create a user account and upload blank test content to the site, which went live instantly. I could have then gone on to become Pornhub-verified, and all I would need to do is send a photo of myself holding a paper with my username. That’s it.”

