Yesterday President Trump held a press conference and then led members of his Administration and reporters across the street to make a statement in front of the church that was lit on fire by rioters the night before. It was an historic moment.

My President @realDonaldTrump stood up to radical tyranny today and destroyed leftist evil injustice and crimes. No more godlessness- our President just brought God back to the country after months of leftists telling us we can’t pray and burning down our churches and synagogues pic.twitter.com/GcjFSF9sWs — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) June 2, 2020

After months of the leftist elites telling Americans they can’t go to their own churches and synagogues to worship because of the coronavirus, the same elites suddenly are fine with rioters gathering and destroying America. Perhaps the destruction started when Americans were prevented from going to their local churches and synagogues?

Yesterday President Trump said enough in standing before the church near the White House that was set ablaze the night before. In a symbolic gesture, the President claimed back worship and prayer as the right of all Americans. Enough of burning down our places of worship and preventing Americans from gathering together to pray.

I almost can’t believe what I’m seeing. POTUS just walked out the front door of the White House and into Lafayette Square – the epicenter of the DC protests – to visit historic St. John’s Church, which was set on fire last night. pic.twitter.com/XueoF2RC6z — Kristin Fisher (@KristinFisher) June 1, 2020

Following up the President’s historic walk during the day, AG Barr and Defense Secretary Esper were both out last night checking on the situation in the streets of Washington DC:

AG Barr and Defense Secretary Esper are both walking around the streets of Washington DC visiting police. pic.twitter.com/LhEmBTP3Na — Kambree (@KamVTV) June 2, 2020

More pictures of AG Barr in DC last night:

Thank God for our strong President and the men who support him. Time to bring prayer and worship back to America.

I walk with President Trump. Pass it on. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) June 1, 2020

