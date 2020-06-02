https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/president-trump-leads-way-stands-worship-prayer-amidst-chaos-riots-ag-barr-defense-secretary-esper-follow-presidents-lead/

Yesterday President Trump held a press conference and then led members of his Administration and reporters across the street to make a statement in front of the church that was lit on fire by rioters the night before.  It was an historic moment.

After months of the leftist elites telling Americans they can’t go to their own churches and synagogues to worship because of the coronavirus, the same elites suddenly are fine with rioters gathering and destroying America.  Perhaps the destruction started when Americans were prevented from going to their local churches and synagogues?

Yesterday President Trump said enough in standing before the church near the White House that was set ablaze the night before.  In a symbolic gesture, the President claimed back worship and prayer as the right of all Americans.  Enough of burning down our places of worship and preventing Americans from gathering together to pray.

Following up the President’s historic walk during the day, AG Barr and Defense Secretary Esper were both out last night checking on the situation in the streets of Washington DC:

More pictures of AG Barr in DC last night:

Thank God for our strong President and the men who support him.  Time to bring prayer and worship back to America.

