http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HLcIbPL8JZc/

Sweeping new authority given to ⁦@DEAHQ⁩ by ⁦@TheJusticeDept⁩ to “conduct covert surveillance” and collect intelligence on those participating in protests, according to a document obtained by ⁦@BuzzFeedNews

Night Seven of protest in Memphis @FOX13Memphis

ROK proposal to fund the labor costs for all USFK Korean National employees through the end of 2020 accepted by @DeptofDefense

Tornado Warning including Rose Creek MN, Elkton MN, Taopi MN until 7:45 PM CDT

[email protected] : “Media Falsely Claimed Violent Riots Were Peaceful And That Tear Gas Was Used Against Rioters”

Earlier tonight, @Mike_Pence visited the FBI Washington Field Office Command and Tactical Operations Center. He thanked them for their service and received a briefing with AG Barr and Director Wray on their operations

Curfew starts in NYC. There are lots of policemen and a few civilians on the corner of 43rd St and 6th Ave. A young man just went down 6th Ave making big looping turns on a bike with “Ave Maria” playing from a boom box around his neck.

This is the scene right at Niagara Square. Curfew is officially in effect across Erie County

Polls close in 10 minutes and the line to vote at Mt Pleasant Church and ministries is incredibly long. This clip only shows a portion of it. Lots of excited / motivated people waiting

Rideshare companies banned from operating in NYC from 8pm – 12:30am

So far, very different vibe here than Sunday In Santa Monica. Loud and bold, but peaceful

And the crowd continues to grow a many people joining in from the GA Capitol- where witnesses say tear gas was deployed not long ago. Right now, it’s a lot of chanting, singing, and dancing from the crowd as they continue on Day 5 of AtlantaProtests 11alive

The police are locking down the area around Times Square with 12 minutes to go before tonight’s 8 pm curfew. Here is the view west from 6th Ave and 42nd St.

Loganville Barracks PA State Police loading up presumably to head to downtown York City where protests are ongoing. Image credit Craig Eldiablo

Rally at Shattuck Hospital

Large hail in Waldorf, MN

Protest today in Cincinnati, Ohio

About 150 people or so are protesting outside @westchestertwp clock tower. All is peaceful. I often hear people clapping. @wlwt

Police and protesters at Statehouse tonight in Columbus Ohio

After being shut down since last Thursday afternoon, @MetroTransitMN resumes service this week

This is what @MarthaRaddatz saw tonight at the Lincoln Memorial this evening

LAPD: This afternoon we saw the best of Los Angeles. Thousands of peaceful demonstrators marched in solidarity. We will continue to facilitate everyone’s 1st amendment right to assemble peacefully.we will continue to listen, learn, and grow

It is officially curfew in D.C. and the crowds at Lafayette Square are the biggest seen all week. Thousands of people, of all ages, many newcomers to the protests who say they were emboldened by yesterday’s events

Barr’s Department of Justice Says Attorneys Charged in NYPD Molotov Cocktail Attack Are Too Dangerous to Be Released on Bond

At Carl Schurz Park, near Gracie Mansion

3 arrested after 2 state troopers, officer hit by vehicle during Buffalo protests

MERRICK STAND-OFF happening now. Protestors peacefully demonstrated on the sidewalk for about 45 minutes. When they tried walking down Merrick Road they were blocked by police. Police say it’s a safety issue. One block away there are about 25 community members. @News12LI

The National Guard was spotted along the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday. The Guard has been deployed in California following protests and unrest after the death of George Floyd

DCProtests ongoing amid curfew

Crowd goes crazy as Senator Warren, her husband and her dog walk through the protesters in front of White House a half hour before curfew

DOD says it will “gradually transition” the current overseas tour length for DoD military personnel assigned to permanent duty locations in the Arabian Peninsula and Iraq to 12-month unaccompanied tours

Tornado Warning including New Richland MN, Pemberton MN, Waldorf MN until 6:30 PM CDT

Tornado Warning including Mapleton MN, Good Thunder MN, Garden City MN until 5:45 PM CDT

Tornado Warning including Imperial NE, Wauneta NE, Champion NE until 4:30 PM MDT

[email protected] : After launching @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug to orbit on Crew Dragon, Falcon 9 landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship and returned to Port Canaveral

On Hollywood where some protesters have stopped to demonstrate in front of National Guard troopers on Orange.

Woodbury,NY: Syosset Firefighters rescued an HVAC technician from a roof using a stokes basket and tower ladder after sustaining a broken leg. The worker was performing work on a building on Crossways Park Dr W. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was transported to an area hospital

These protesters just showed up on horseback

Thousands marching in front of Houston City Hall.

The Great Highway in San Francisco is filled with demonstrators marching in the name of GeorgeFloyd

The @wsbradio Jam Cam shows Protesters have gathered in Downtown Atlanta at Centennial Olympic Park Dr at Marietta St. Streets around Centennial Park are also impacted.

Closer to 200 outside Miami’s detention center and courthouse. It’s an organized march, leaders are adamant about remaining peaceful. About two dozen officers on other side of the police tape. All have remained silent amid the chants.

101 entrance on sunset, police have it closed and are guarding the on ramp

A protest march that began in the heart of Hollywood has split into several groups, including one that just crossed the 101 Freeway on Sunset Boulevard

Fremont, CA BlackLivesMatter march

Huge turnout in George’s hometown. His family is in the crowd. So are many city officials. They’ll march to city hall, where gospel music can already be heard among people there waiting

Hundreds of protesters gather at Robert E. Lee monument demanding police reform and chanting, “No justice no peace.”

taking place in Columbia right now. This was organized by Howard County youth.

Brooklyn 330 E 22nd St. Shots fired, 4 m/b suspects wearing all blue fled the scene. ESU personnel requested for an evidence search

Reno police are investigating a double shooting that occurred near Ralston and 2nd Streets this afternoon. Police say it appears to be an isolated incident and the parties knew each other

GEORGE FLOYD MARCH: This is the view from the Discovery Green stage as thousands chant in Houston for George Floyd

What a moment as thousands of protestors took a knee in a moment of silence for George Floyd here in Houston

Several police officers were seen mingling with demonstrators, shaking hands and taking photos, and a line of officers even dropped to a knee with the group as a sign of solidarity in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday

Protests are underway in Fort Worth. Follow along with our coverage from across the Dallas-Fort Worth

Massive protest today. This is the largest group downtown so far LAProtests GeorgeFloyd

Another person has just been shot in Chicago 1223 S Troy Also a car shot up at 3123 W Roosevelt Two groups shooting at each other

Thousands gather in downtown Houston to march for justice in George Floyd’s killing. His family members are here leading the way.

The NationalGuard is on standby in Hollywood but these matches are peaceful ⁦@MarkKonoSky5⁩ also shows drivers trying to maneuver packed streets, for the safety of the marchers in the streets

Chief @ArtAcevedo and other officers kneel with our community for 30 seconds of silence for GeorgeFloyd.

ChicagoPolice officers in @ChicagoCAPS19 are keeping lines of communication open with the organizers of a large march. Keeping the peace is our top priority and collaboration is vital to ensuring events like these continue in a safe manner

A march for GeorgeFloyd has taken to the streets of Fremont

Several police vehicles in plaza at concord near Lucas where a protest has assembled

So darn proud of Houston. Thousands are peacefully saying no to injustice and brutality in the same city George Floyd hails from.

Protesters are moving on from LASD deputies and are marching northbound on La Brea past Santa Monica.

A George Floyd demonstration is underway in Fremont. Marchers are walking on surface streets

Huge crowd GeorgeFloydProtest at hollywoodprotest and Vine blocking all traffic

Demonstrators blocking the intersection of Marietta St & Centennial Olympic Park Dr. Everything has stayed peaceful but road is blocked.

The crowd is vast here at @citybeautiful city hall. Thousands spilling out into the downtown intersection of Orange and South street. Everything very peaceful, protest leaders calling on demonstrators to do more than just rally, but research and vote.

Protesters chant outside of West Palm Beach Police department

Manhattan E 34th St and Lexington Ave. Expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions, cancellations, delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area due to protest activity

GeorgeFloydprotest in hollywoodprotest has grown to thousands as they match up Vine

Kneeling with fists in the air, protesters chant GeorgeFloyd at LASD deputies on Santa Monica and La Brea.

Police are blocking cars at I-95 and Okeechobee Boulevard due to protesters

More from protest in West Palm Beach

As peace marches continue in Hollywood, a peaceful protest is also occurring in Northridge

In West Hollywood, LASD deputies are forcing protesters to go north on La Brea from Santa Monica. Some are stopping to demonstrate in front of them saying, “hands up. Don’t shoot.”

Large protest marching from Wrigley Field on Chicago’s North Side Tuesday

Protesters marching on Chicago’s North Side:

[email protected] : Sleepy Joe has been in politics for 40 years, and did nothing. he pretends to have the answers. He doesn’t even know the questions. Weakness will never beat anarchists, looters or thugs, and Joe has been politically weak all of his life. LAW & ORDER

Hundreds of protesters have gathered at Orlando City Hall this afternoon for the latest demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The March will be immediately followed by a vigil @wjz HoCo4Justice HoCo4Floy

‘No justice No Peace, No Rascist Police’ HoCo4Justice

A large crowd, organized by local youth in HowardCounty has gathered in Columbia to protest the death of GeorgeFloyd

Protestors are on the move in Miami-Dade. Unclear where they are going.

Peace march continues in Hollywood to demand justice for GeorgeFloyd

Houstonprotest crowds growing on the hill at @DiscoveryGreen

Made a stop at South State and East Fayette streets to read off the names of people affected by police brutality. @SPECNewsCNY

Protest leader addressing officers guarding City Hall. “Join with us in this movement.”

Police have closed street that leads to ⁦@mb90266⁩ pier allowing little space for physical distancing at George Floyd protest. Heavy police presence

Protestors at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office are starting chants.

Protesters are back outside Centennial Olympic Park BlackLivesMatter AtlantaProtest

Workers reenforcing windows at the Candler Hotel ahead of a fifth night of protests in Atlanta.

Protester crowd growing Marietta at C.O.P. Downtown – starting to block ATLtraffic. APD has arrived and appearing to try and get them to move

As many as 20,000 people are expected in downtown Houston for a march honoring George Floyd, the Houston man who died in Minneapolis police custody

Here’s the protest happening outside of Lafayette Park at 3:30 pm — that’s just three and a half hours to the mayor’s 7 pm curfew. And the crowd here is growing. dc DCProtests

As march heads back to downtown, residents come on to their balconies and cheer on protesters

Crowd has ballooned out to the street, now. Looks like OPD has blocked traffic

Hundreds of protesters gathered at City Hall in Orlando. “No justice, no peace” echoing here, along with a drum beat. A few dozen police officers are lined up in front of the doors

The BPD commissioner says he hears the marchers who are gathered here at Niagara Square. @WGRZ

likely thousands here. Crowd is almost to the Grand Bohemian

Sac Fire is responding to a car that spun out and caught fire on EB B80/Arden Way. About one acre fire. Fortunately, no injuries to report

[email protected] : Macy’s at 34th. Street, long the largest single department store anywhere in the world, & a point of pride in NYC, was devastated yesterday when hoodlums and thieves vandalized it, breaking almost all of its large panels of storefront glass. What a shame. Bring in National Guard

Large crowd of protestors on H street NW outside Lafayette Park. Park is closed and a fence is in place blocking pedestrian access to Pennsylvania Avenue.

Marches head south to Okeechobee Blvd chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot”

GeorgeFloyd protest on the move downtown West Palm Beach. This March follows several other protests across the county and the nation in the wake of killing 46-year-old black man at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis

Black Lives Matter protesters gathering at the Midland County Courthouse

BlackLivesMatter demonstration outside of the @CityOfMidland courthouse.

Every available ⁦@houstonpolice⁩ officer is working this protest. Officers have come from as far away as Laredo to help.

Protest starts in downtwon West Palm Beach near courthouse and city hall.

Here is the crowd that’s gathering at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office. Posts on social media say some are upset at the SA’s office for not prosecuting some officers.

Right protesters marching through St. Pete. They stopped at police headquarters- met by the chief and mayor who knelt with them.

Easily around a 1,000 people here at city hall for this GeorgeFloyd protest.

This is the most “in the thick of it” video of police vehicles being destroyed and set on fire. Trenton, NJ, video from Mitsu Yasukawa

Tornado Warning including Cheyenne County, CO until 2:15 PM MDT

LA for the 7th straight day of protests. Here at Hollywood and Vine where protesters chant, “No justice, no peace.” This group is growing bigger every second.

Traffic is stopped all ways here on Hollywood and Vine. Cars honk in approval.

Hundreds in the middle of the street on Hollywood and Vine chanting “Black lives, they matter here.”

Protesters are marching down Hollywood chanting, “I can’t breathe.”

Huge march down Hollywood in between Cahuenga and Wilcox.

LAPD is here at Hollywood and Cherokee where protesters are chanting “Hands up. Don’t shoot” at them

Protesters and LAPD officers are much closer to each other. They’re chanting georgefloyd @ladailynews

With their backs facing LAPD officers in Hollywood and Cherokee, protesters chant, “prosecute killer policemen.

Protesters hand food to homeless people during a protest against the police-involved death of George Floyd

7 people ejected from van in Belt Parkway crash in Queens at Belt Parkway at 84th Street in Howard Beach

Thousands of protestors in Lower Manhattan protest for georgefloyd

Protest in Foley Square as hundreds gather to protest the death of George Floyd

Hundreds rallying outside the Seattle Opera House. Peaceful and passionate.

Day 5 of demonstrations begin with an artists march from downtown to the Seattle Opera house at Seattle Center. Hundreds of demonstrators have made their way up the sidewalks chanting the way here.

About 200 people in front of the Seattle Opera

Protesters marching in Hollywood have stopped near Hollywood Boulevard and Las Palmas Avenue

Protesters put their hands up in honor of Bradley Blackshire, who was killed by Little Rock police officer Charles Starks last year

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio extends citywide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 7, amid criticism from President Trump and Gov. Cuomo for his response to protests so far

Secret Service / military police lined up inside Lafayette park. Protestors remain outside the park behind the new chain fence setup overnight

An Illinois man is accused of passing out explosives at the Minneapolis riots. The FBI has charged Matthew Lee Rupert, 28, with civil disorder, rioting and possession of destructive devices.

Some protesters wearing all black, sitting on the pavement in 85 degree heat

Suspect in military apparel taken into custody w assault weapons charges. Sources tell 31 year old Greg Wong was arrested at 1:30 this AM in Downtown L.A. posing as National Guard member. There’s concern he was planning an attack. @FOXLA @BillFOXLA

Protesters downtown Little Rock chant: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom, we have nothing to lose but our chains.”

The march is underway in Bethesda. There are at least a few thousand people taking part. A lot of passion and a lot of peace

@GovTimWalz says Minnesota Department of Human Rights is lodging a civil rights violation charge against the Minneapolis Police Department over the death of #GeorgeFloyd during a Memorial Day arrest.

Marching in Bethesda. The crowd here skews very young, with many teenagers among the organizers. Folks are peaceful but angry

Bethesda protest passing by the intersection of Woodmont & Bethesda Ave. BlackLivesMatter

A peaceful turnout for the BlackLivesMatter protest in Bethesda, Maryland

March in Bethesda, Maryland. BlackLivesMatter

National Guard troops at city hall in downtown Los Angeles

Easily more than a thousand demonstrators packed into the parking areas of the Connie Morella Library and along Arlington Road in Bethesda for a BlackLivesMatter rally

Black Lives Matter protest marching through downtown Bethesda. They plan for it to be peaceful. Organizers said if anyone wanted violence they should go home

Black lives matter protest in Bethesda has grown

Tuscaloosa fire and rescue Is currently working a fire at the circle k and Hardees on 69 south. it is a 2nd alarm fire

Black lives matter Bethesda protest on the move for a march around Bethesda

Massive turnout to protest in Bethesda, Maryland. Police are weaving in and out of the crowd. Helicopters are continually circling overhead

Thousands of BlackLivesMattter demonstrators marching uptown Lafayette St. After hundreds broke off and marched towards Brooklyn Bridge.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide on Dexter St off Stuntz Rd. Officials believe an alteration took place which led to a shooting.

Manhattan Washington Square Park. Expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions, cancellations, delays and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area due to protest activity

Bronx 1717 Vyse Ave. FDNY using all hands for a fire in apt 2B of a 5-story multiple dwelling

Getting off at 111th, this is a white Toyota van used as an Amazon truck, which was taken in an armed carjacking, occupied 2x

They crashed, ISP has one in custody at 111th/Doty. Enough cars on scene.

The Largo Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a home on Kent Drive North.

Male shot Using 4027 W 26th the black Hummer just dropped off second male shooting victim at Mt Sinai

Listen to what these young people are saying at the Black Lives Matter rally in Bethesda. “This is our reality. Not just a trend”

Black Lives Matter student led rally has drawn hundreds of people in downtown Bethesda. Spilling into surrounding streets

Early morning shooting around 9:00 a.m. 45 year old female was shot once in the abdomen, no thru and thru. She is at a local hospital.

Shooting 800 51 St. S.E. Female shot to the right Femur, enroute to local hospital.

Another person has just been shot in Chicago 26th and Komensky

The fire broke out at 47th Street and Prairie Avenue. Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the building.

[email protected] : My Admin has done more for the Black Community than any President since Abraham Lincoln. Passed Opportunity Zones with @SenatorTimScott, guaranteed funding for HBCU’s, School Choice, passed Criminal Justice Reform, lowest Black unemployment, poverty, and crime rates in history

Protest outside the 114th Precinct in Queens

[email protected] : Decorated combat Vet @MarthaMcSally has a great new book, Dare to Fly, which tells her story as the first American woman to fly a fighter jet in combat. She’s tough, tested, and true. A real fighter for Arizona. Get her book today at

Military bases in the Capital region are elevating their Force Protection Condition starting today, due to the “targeting of personnel and facilities,” according to information given to me through a DOI source

National Guard: 20,500 troops mobilized in 28 states, D.C. to quell ‘civil unrest’

A protest is planned in Bethesda at 1 pm today starting at the library. Organizers tell it will be peaceful and in support of Black Lives Matter. Some businesses have boarded up and removed outdoor seating as a precaution

Over 100 Israelis in front of US embassy in Tel Aviv, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” showing solidarity with protests in the US calling for justice after the killing of George Floyd

Statement from @GOP @SenSasse: “I’m against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the Word of God as a political prop.”

Senior defense official says Defense Sec Esper and CJCS Milley weren’t intending to take part in Pres Trump’s event outside St John’s church opposite the WH and had left WH following a briefing and were intending to review NG troops in the area

[email protected] : New York City put on an 11:00 P.M. CURFEW last night. No wonder they ripped the place apart. Should be 7:00 P.M. CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. SAVENYC

“The NYPD and @NYCMayor did not do their job last night. I think the Mayor underestimates the scope of the problem and the duration of the problem. What happened in NYC was inexcusable.” @NYGovCuomo on looting last night

President Trump greeted by protests during visit to Saint John Paul II National Shrine @barnardfox5dc

DC arrest numbers: Last night, over *300* individuals were arrested. Over the course of the protests: On the 1st night, 18 individuals were arrested; On the 2nd night, 88 individuals were arrested

Early morning protest on Abbot Kinney in Venice @FOXLA

Prosecutor charging 6 @Atlanta_Police officers after 2 college students were pulled from a car and tased during protests. Georgia

Police officers stationed in front of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. kneel in front of protesters amid wave of demonstrations over the death of George Floyd

[email protected] pooler @margarettalev captures one threat to Trump of Biden being back on the campaign trail: Dem enthusiasm rising. “Both were Bernie Sanders supporters originally, but they will support Biden in Nov. and feel more enthusiastic to do so after hearing his remarks

[email protected] : NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast. Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes

[email protected] : Republicans, get out and vote today for those great candidates that will lead to big victories on November 3rd. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN

Heavy police presence along Las Vegas Boulevard as the investigation continues into a Metro officer shot during the protest last night.

Charges to be filed against former APD officers in tasing of HBCU students

[email protected] : Vaccines are coming along really well. Likewise therapeutics. Moving faster than anticipated. Good news ahead (in many ways)

Joe Biden: There is no room for looting, violence and property destruction and it is also unacceptable for the police to use violence or excessive use of force against protesters

At Cicero Ave and 23rd street. Small group gathering 2 help clean up the mess after the unrest yesterday. The plan is 2 clean up Cicero Ave, Cermak Rd and Roosevelt Rd. Police say “outside agitators” caused much of the damage. At least 60 ppl arrested.

Police have found the body of a small child, believed to be that of missing 2-year-old

“The moment has come for our nation to deal with systemic racism,” @JoeBiden says in Philadelphia

A man and woman were in custody in Santee on suspicion of pointing gun at protesters

Biden: Trump’s words are not presidential words, but words used by a racist police officer

“I won’t blame others” as president, says @JoeBiden

“The president of the United States must be part of the solution, not part of the problem,” says @JoeBiden

St. Pete man accused of sexually assaulting child multiple times at private Christian school

Trump: The New York governor refused to send the National Guard to stop the city’s looting

Buffalo FD 3 Alarm Fire: 482 Massachusetts Avenue

The woman was critically wounded in shooting in Tampa’s Robles Park neighborhood; 3 in custody

Aberdeen Police Department. no property damage or arrests from the rally last night. A business window to the south that is damaged has been that way since at least Friday, per police

Protests from Aberdeen last night at South Main Street and Sixth Avenue.

Rev. Al Sharpton and Gwen Carr, mother of EricGarner ⁦@NYCSpeakerCoJo⁩ endorse bill making chokeholds illegal. ⁦@wcbs880⁩

Firefighters confirm fire out at residence in the 1600 block of Bansi Street. Crews arrived to mobile home approx 25% involved around 9:30 am. No reports of injuries to people at this time. Cause unknown, fire appears to have started in kitchen

2 arrested in Santee on suspicion of pointing gun at protesters

Firefighters report heavy smoke and flames coming from a house in the area of Philadelphia Drive and Oxford Avenue

A video shows a police officer striking a cameraman during Monday nights protests in D.C. The incident occurred as police pushed protesters away from the Lafayette Park area, shortly before President Donald Trump walked to St. John’s Church

Biden: “The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us, leadership that brings us together. Leadership that can recognize pain and deep grief of communities that have had a knee on their neck for a long time”

DHHR : Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 13 new cases of the coronavirus and an additional death caused by the virus in West Virginia in its Tuesday morning report

Amber Alert issued for missing Waco, Texas toddler. Frankie Gonzalez, whose age has been reported as 2 or 3, was last seen earlier Monday afternoon in the area of the restrooms near the splash pad in the Pecan Bottoms area of Cameron Park.

A Kanawha County man has died from COVID19, bringing West Virginia’s death toll to 77

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire inside a 2-story apartment building in Irving along the 1700 block of Carl Road.

A man faces charges in Fayette County after he was accused of burglarizing the homes of two elderly residents

Two ATM machines were blown up at 61st and Woodland. Councilman Kenyatta Johnson is expected there later to view the damage and talk with local merchants.

Journalist among 12 arrested after Asbury Park protest

Unrest in the Bronx: Fires, looting, violence and destruction overnight

Early Morning Shooting At Wawa. Three vehicles were seen leaving the area with two males and two females.

The Cape Coral Police Department Is Investigating a Drive By Shooting in the 400 block of SW 4th Street

A little over 20,000 National Guard personnel have been activated to support civil unrest response, accoding to Defense Department officials

Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy abducted in Waco

Two women killed after car crashes into canal in South Bakersfield

Queens 91-08 172nd St. FDNY using all hands for a fire in a vacant private dwelling

Crash at Kirk and Ohio involving a semi and two other vehicles. One person died in the crash and three others were injured. Kirk is blocked Ohio to Production for the investigation

[email protected] : Yesterday was a bad day for the Cuomo Brothers. New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum. The Governor refuses to accept my offer of a dominating National Guard. NYC was ripped to pieces. Likewise, Fredo’s ratings are down 50%

Manhattan W 74th St and West Dr. Pedestrian struck by a cyclist, aided transported in likely condition. Highway CIS requested to the scene

[email protected] : Chris Jacobs (@JacobsNY27) will be a tremendous Congressman who will always fight for New York. He is Strong on the Border, our Military and Vets, and the Second Amendment. Chris has my Complete and Total Endorsement. Vote for Chris on June 23. NY27

[email protected] : Congressman Dusty Johnson (@DustyJohnson) is a phenomenal advocate for the people of South Dakota. He helped us deliver USMCA for our Farmers, and he is strong on the Border and our Second Amendment. Dusty has my Complete and Total Endorsement. SDAL

[email protected] : Senator Mike Rounds (@RoundsforSenate) continues to deliver for South Dakota. Mike is working hard for our incredible Farmers and he is strong on Trade, Military, our Vets, and the Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement. SDSen

[email protected] : Congressman Mike Simpson (@MikeSimpson4ID) is a tremendous champion for Idaho. Mike is working hard for our incredible Farmers, and he strongly supports our Military, Vets and the Second Amendment. Mike has my Complete and Total Endorsement. ID02

[email protected] : Congressman Russ Fulcher (@RussFulcher) is an incredible Representative for the people of Idaho. He fully supports the Border Wall, Life, our Vets and the Second Amendment. Russ has my Complete and Total Endorsement. ID01

[email protected] : Congressman Greg Pence (@GregPenceIN) is doing a phenomenal job for Indiana. His brother, our great Vice President Mike Pence, and I need Greg to help us keep our Country SAFE and fight for our MAGA agenda. Greg has my Complete & Total Endorsement. IN06

[email protected] : Congressman Jim Banks (@jim_banks) is a fighter for Indiana. A highly respected Navy Officer, Jim works hard for our Vets and Small Businesses. Strongly supports the Second Amendment and our Border Wall. Jim has my Complete and Total Endorsement. IN03

[email protected] : Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (@jackiewalorski) is doing an incredible job for Indiana. She fights for Small Businesses, the Economy, and our incredible Military and Vets. Jackie has my Complete and Total Endorsement. IN02

[email protected] : Congressman Andy Harris (@Harris4Congress) is a tremendous advocate for Maryland. A highly respected physician, Andy fights for the Second Amendment, Border Security and our incredible Farmers. Andy has my Complete and Total Endorsement. MD01

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says there have been no active duty troops sent to DC overnight. Says she did request more National Guard troops. “Bringing in the active duty military against Americans for any reason is inappropriate.”

[email protected] : D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump.)

Fence perimeter around the White House today

Man killed, woman and 2 children injured in rollover crash on Highway 70 near Mosquito Creek Grocery

UK says violence seen at US protests is very alarming

Crews are responding to I10 and I95 to a large column of black smoke. there is a fire under the overpass which includes grass and possibly tires (creating black smoke)

5 alarm fire off of 51st Ave. & Franklin Blvd., started late last night and still burning

A 24 year old looter is dead after a looting attempt at a local gun shop, shot by owner.

Bomb Squad remains on scene at 2nd and Susquehanna where an ATM was blown up around 6am..several ATM’s were blown up or vandalized overnight

Suspect sought in SE Atlanta convenience store stabbing on the corner of McDonough Boulevard and Moreland Drive, Atlanta

Final Progress Report All Hands Brooklyn Box 4110, East 46th. Street and Avenue N, Fire was in a private dwelling. FIRE UNDER CONTROL The 10-45’s were Code 4,

Hayward SB 880 at Whipple, all lanes blocked by a injury crash. Traffic jammed form 92.

Officers are on scene with a rollover traffic crash with injuries at NW 76th Avenue & Taft Street.

Suspect accused of stealing from @cvspharmacy on Sonoma Blvd. chased by @CityofVallejo PD. Pursuit ends in Richmond, where police find wigs & head dolls in trunk that were apparently stolen from salon or beauty store. @RPDCAOnline assisted

Brooklyn 4620 Ave N. FDNY using all hands for a fire on the 1st floor

Smoke from a car fire in Commerce City near 77th and Daliah

One in custody 2644 W 23rd street. 3 more not cuffed still running. One had a black hoodie and tan pants

Norwalk deputies responded to Target on Firestone Blvd in regards to a burglary call and possible looting. Upon arrival, deputies detained 3 adults attempting to exit, while others fled in a red Camaro. Fortunately Target was prepared and the loss was minimal

morning as @MNNationalGuard members patrol @mncapitol grounds; @sppdmn says, 65 protesters arrested overnight for violating curfew GeorgeFloyd

Nyspolice says two troopers and a @BPDAlerts officer were taken to ECMC Monday night after being hit and run over by an SUV that failed to stop for a police line. NYSP says once the SUV was pulled over, the driver and a passenger were found to be shot. 1/2

Crews are battling a building fire in the Bronzeville neighborhood The fire broke out at 47th Street and Prairie Avenue. Heavy smoke was seen pouring from the building.

The Appomattox Statue at Prince & Washington in Old Town Alexandria has been pulled down. It honored Confederate soldiers from from the city just across the Potomac from DC

Scenes of looted stores, littered streets, and shattered dreams on East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse in The Bronx; 06.02.20; NYC

3 officers injured on Bailey last night around 10pm. One Trooper was run over; treated at ECMC for a shattered pelvis and a broken leg; 2nd Trooper suffered a hand/wrist injury was treated and released

Constables are working a 2 vehicle crash at 25100 Birnam Wood Boulevard and Spring Creek Drive.

Tuesday-overnight update on what happened with protests and arrests in San Francisco and Oakland GeorgeFloyd

ATM explosion earlier this morning, we were sent to 27th and Girard for reports of an ATM explosion. This ATM is housed behind a locked door. While we didn’t see anything when we arrived, the calls are coming in.

More video from last night, as @ColumbusPolice threatened members of the media with pepper spray while covering protests by @OhioState campus.

Two men were attacked by looters with 2x4s and possibly a crowbar in the area of West Gorham Street and North Hentry Street.

A 24 year old man is dead after trying to blow up an ATM machine. This is at 2nd and Susquehanna in Philadelphia. Happened around 6AM

Bethesda this morning ahead of a student-organized BlackLivesMatter protest scheduled for 1pm today. Some business owners along Bethesda Row preparing for potential trouble even though it’s billed as a peaceful GeorgeFloyd protest.

A man is dead in an attempted ATM explosion.

PhillyPolice and the bomb squad are still on the scene of the ATM explosion that killed a 24 year old. Police tell he was trying to blow it up when he was seriously injured. Taken to the hospital where he died

Little Rock police and Arkansas State Police said they arrested one person Monday for stealing an ATM.

Two people were shot this morning in Tampa. It happened on Emily St in Robles Park. The car the victims were in crashed. TPD engaged in a pursuit of a pickup truck believed to contain the suspects. That ended with a crash on Busch. They’re in custody.

Tampa firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at the Discount Food & Meat Market on East Waters Avenue this morning. Flames were shooting from a small portion of the roof. The fire is out and no one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

A burglar broke into a gun shop on Parsons Ave in Seffner this morning. The perp removed a firearm, but it was a dummy. The real guns were properly secured. The suspect fled before Hillsborough SO could arrive and is still at large.

Vallejo Police shot 1 looting suspect and arrested others, during several overnight chases. at a Walgreen’s Pharmacy on Redwood Street and Broadway

A man just approached me saying he saw the incident last night at Urban Outfitters. This is the video he shot. He didn’t want to give his name but said you could tell the group was made up of young adults/teens. It’s not the highest quality but you can definitely see the group

Damage also spotted at Old Port Spirits and Cigars. The glass on the doors has been smashed and bit is still on the ground. PortlandME Maine

A bit of spray paint is also on the walls outside the Nickelodeon Cinema

Southwest Division plain clothes Narcotics ofcrs drove into a gas station at 22nd St. & Vermont Ave. As the ofcrs drove towards the gas islands, two male black suspects armed with handguns fired at the officers at which time an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) occurred

Two local churches @4wardCity and @ElevationChurch Columbia are coming together for a prayer walk at the State House

All companies working no injuries

2,100-plus arrested so far in Los Angeles County while protests rage

Tree blocks Strawberry Road near SAINT ALBANS. Power out for mearly 900 .

Still and box ta 4651 South Prairie, Chicago

Demolition nearly completed at Ripley Pizza hut.

Police tell more than 45 suspected looters and vandals arrested.

Two men are facing multiple charges in a drive-by shooting last week in Belle Glade

Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting last night in Union County

One person has died after looting took a deadly turn overnight in north St. Louis.​

Deputies rescue family members who were asleep in burning home on Kirshner Way near Montgomery Road in Far Southwest Bexar County.

Vallejo police are involved in an officer-involved shooting overnight, the police department confirms.

Last night, @WichitaPolice approached this intersection at 21st & Arkansas, where we’ve seen demonstrations since this weekend. As people came up, saying, “don’t shoot,” the police cruiser backed out.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near 21st and Arkansas Monday night to fight police brutality and call for justice following the death of George Floyd.

Police identify man shot, killed by Gresham officer 49-year-old Israel Berry; investigation ongoing

Pictures of Firing Lane gun shop’s OTHER DOOR on Greenwich street side where looters tried to smash in and crowbar

Police are investigating a burglary where several guns were stolen from a gun shop in Pleasant Grove early Tuesday morning

Suburban Looting, Protests: 60 Arrested in Cicero, Naperville Businesses Vandalized

Pharmacy ransacked on The Grand Concourse. This has nothing to do with a protest.

@DaytonaBchPD is at the scene of a possible home invasion off of Westmoreland Road. A man and woman have been shot and transported to the hospital. One is in critical condition and the other has died. Detectives are on the scene.

Thieves busted into the Amalgamated Bank on Burnside Ave. and ripped the ATM out of the wall

The owner of this Burnside Ave. liquor store just let us in. He’s seeing the damage for the first time. It’s ransacked and his cat is missing

Multiple Fire trucks, ambulances, and police cars blocking all four streets at the intersection of Chenango and Massachusetts.

Commercial Structure Fire – 3:39 am 73000 blk of Hwy 111, in Palm Desert. 10 ENG, 2 TRK, 2 Chiefs. FFs are on scene in a multi-unit commercial strip mall with heavy smoke showing from the front of the building.

Milwaukee Police on scene of a homicide at SR Petro near 20th and Crnter on the city’s north side.

Scene of a fatal shooting near 20th and Center. The @mkemedexamine confirms they’ve been notified of a death at that location

100 arrested overnight in Oakland amid curfew

Drove through Kennedy plaza on my way back to the news station

Here’s a look at the area near the Providence Place Mall

Brooklyn protests: 3 charged in Molotov cocktails toss are 2 attorneys, 1 professional agitator

Of Times Square from last night.

Fire advancing towards the roof

This is an ATM in the parking lot of @Providencebagel on North Main Street. The owner tells his shop was spared, but the vacant building next door was broken into.

Roseville Police currently blocking every entrance to the Galleria.

3-alarm fire on Massachusetts Avenue near Chenango; Buffalo Fire Dept on scene; reports of at least two injuries

Damage to Naperville storefronts on Main St between Jackson and Jefferson

There is a state of emergency in Kalamazoo County, as firefighters work to put out a fire they’re calling suspicious nearby.

Buffalo – 2 Alarm Fire – 482 Massachusetts Ave. 1 person was reported to been hanging out the 3rd floor window. Ladders sent to the 3rd Floor and FF’s Evacuating Victims from the structure. Crews searching for a Possible Child Trapped

JSO searching for possibly armed suspect involved in downtown shooting. JSO says initial investigation shows that the victim was shot in the 400 block of Phelps Street, and then ran down the road to Ionia Street

Monday night along Bailey Ave, after two LEOs were senselessly run over by an SUV. They’re in stable condition at ECMC.

Here’s the scene at DCYF in Providence. One state vehicle completely destroyed by rioters. 8 others damaged

@PhillyPolice say the 67y/o owner of Firing Line Inc. in Pennsport shot & killed a man who broke into his business with 2 or 3 others around 4am Tuesday. The owner was spending the night there after a previous burglary attempt

Shooting investigation underway in Daytona Beach. @DaytonaBchPD on scene at Westmoreland.

62 people arrested after weekend protests, riots in Charleston

Another night of demonstrations in Milwaukee, largely peaceful. Humboldt Park protest planned Tuesday

National Guard standing with Milwaukee Police at District 5 -as peaceful protests continue into the night.

Heavy police presence on both sides of I-20/59 near Arkadelphia. Pleasant Grove PD, Birmingham PD, Jefferson County Sheriff and ATF on the scene

017: 2947 W Addison Broken windows at Famous Footwear Chicago

Police arrest at least a dozen people for violating Sacramento curfew downtown

2 suspects at gunpoint, in custody – code 4. ConFire responding to the scene. Vehicle possibly related to looting of a pawn shop on Sonoma Blvd in Vallejo

Crews are battling a fire that has spread through the back of a business in South Sacramento.​

Sohts fired at officer near South 9th St and Havemayer St. No injuries to officers. Suspect fled in vehicle and now has been bees stopped in #Manhattan at 39 Street and 9 Avenue.

Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Charleston at the intersection of Azalea Drive and Dundee Street

Looters hit the Kroger on Broadway between 25th & 26th.

Looting, violence and destruction persist across NYC despite Monday night

A man cleaning up trash at the scene told me the looters used this side door to get inside the Kroger at 26th and Broadway.

A shot of 2 damaged Providence police cruisers being towed away after a night of looting and rioting

SPD have 10 units on scene of a shooting that left a male injured. He was shot at 2:41a.m. in the 2900 block of Peach St.The male victim suffered gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to Ochsner

Massive fire forces several families from this triple-decker in Brockton.

The second night of curfew has ended downtown Grand Rapids but it looks different than the first. Not only has the city added dump trucks, blocking major intersections, but @GrandRapidsPD has officers sitting outside their HQ to, “establish a visible presence” as well.

Police say the victim shot on Ionia Street was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive

Units responded to a fire in the loading dock of the Safeway on Cottle Rd. The alarm alerted the employees working inside, who all safely evacuated, and the sprinklers held the fire in check until our arrival. The cause is under investigation

One cell phone left at this Boost Mobile on Washington Street

Bullets shot through a window at Wawa at Del Prado and Pine Island Road.

A peaceful protest in Portland escalated into chaos Monday night and ended with several arrests.

Chaos in The Bronx where looters ripped off metal gates to clear out a cellphone store and the liquor store next door on Burnside Ave

Police say armed looters shot after breaking into a gun shop. One dead. Owner says someone had tried breaking into shop before so he spent the night. Saw 3-4 men on surveillance. Started shooting when they got inside.

Maplewood NJ Essex Co 2nd Alarm Essex Ave Fire throughout an Occupied 2.5 Story Wood Frame. Two Occupants removed under heavy fire and smoke conditions

2/2 Not too long after this, @PhillyPolice get called from Jefferson Hospital Emergency that a man has just showed up with a bullet wound to his shoulder. Police suspect he was ALSO in the crew of looters and wounded by gun store owner in the shootout

National Guard patrolling downtown Boston overnight after riots and looting

Hotel Providence bar window

Hey, Atlanta. Marietta St. at Ted Turner Dr. is still partially blocked this morning

SWAT teams rush to scene of fatal shooting of officer in Las Vegas

Lvmpd working two shootings. One officer shot in the head near @CircusVegas the lasvegasstrip shut down. 2nd shooting federal courthouse DTLV suspect hit several times

Outside Pizza Queen. Someone smashed the window and tried to take the ATM machine

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

