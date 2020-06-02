https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rabbi-steven-burg-synagogue-vandalism/2020/06/02/id/970248

Anti-Semites hide out in liberal groups as a way of shielding their true anti-Jewish sentiments, Rabbi Steven Burg, Director General (Mankal) of Aish HaTorah Jerusalem, told Newsmax TV.

“We found for a long time that a lot of these kinds of liberal movements is where anti-Semites embed themselves, whether it be at the Women’s March, the top layer was filled with people that were not only saying anti-Semitic things but also looking to Louis Farrakhan for leadership,” Burg told Tuesday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.”

Burg laments the loss of George Floyd, the black man who was killed while a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck. However, he knows many people are using his death to hide their anti-Semitism.

On Sunday, Burg tweeted out photos of vandalism that occurred at Congregation Beth Israel in Los Angeles, with “(expletive) Israel” and “free Palestine” spray-painted on its side.”The Jewish community is coming off a year where we had shootings at Pittsburgh and Poway and all the different places … synagogues,” Burg said.

“It’s hard to be an anti-Semite and hate a Jew, you have to hide behind a cause,” Burg told host Greg Kelly. “Many people put it behind this anti-Israel rhetoric. We’ve been watching this for a long time.

“With Black Lives Matter, we have spoken to them and asked why are you aligning yourselves with anti-Israel groups? Where does that come into the conversation?”

Burg said many of the young people involved in the protests around the country have lost respect for God and religion. He points St. John’s Episcopal near the White House, which had several windows busted and a fire set in one of its rooms.

“The word of God is so important,” Burg said. “On our money, it says ‘In God We Trust.’ We have a separation of church and state because that’s what we believe in this country. But yet, so many of us, we turn to our faith, and we need to turn to it more.”

Burg added: “If young people have no respect for religion, where does it begin and end. It’s law enforcement, it’s politicians, it’s religion, so what gets respected? I think we’re raising a generation that’s really going to suffer from not knowing where to turn to, and it’s going to be really problematic for many years to come.”

