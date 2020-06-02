https://www.westernjournal.com/radical-white-leftists-deface-business-black-woman-sets-straight/

Hatred has no color barriers.

It does not distinguish white from black.

And it does not accomplish anything but destruction. It also can misrepresent a mission of change.

One black lady stood up to apparent radical white leftists who were using the protests against police brutality to vandalize and desecrate private businesses. The video was first posted Sunday, according to BET.

God bless this woman for popping off on that girl. 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/sXl0EaL69F — Evan Kilgore (@EvanAKilgore) May 31, 2020

The lady was taking part in a peaceful demonstration when she took a video of two white women dressed in black with their faces covered, spray-painting “Black Lives Matter” on a Starbucks coffee shop in Los Angeles.

The two white leftist women were obviously there not to voice their concerns over the death of George Floyd, but to vandalize property. In the process, they could even be making it look like African-Americans were to blame for the destruction.

“They’re going to blame that on us,” the lady shouted in the video at the two vandals. “Y’all are part of the problem.”

And she’s right.

Some on the left are using the legitimate grief over Floyd’s death as an excuse to deface property and begin their own revolution.

Floyd was allegedly killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, and the entire incident was caught on tape. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Since then, the nation has witnessed peaceful protests, but also the looting of businesses and even death.

“Stuff like this ain’t right. That’s what the problem is. We are out here standing together peacefully, protesting without any problems,” the lady in the video said after the two white women left the scene. “You got people that are racist spraying on buildings, talking about Black Lives Matter, that ain’t even us.”

She did the right thing and was brave enough to confront the two women and tell them the truth.

“And when you see stuff like that, you are supposed to stand up and say something,” said added. “Don’t spray on these people’s buildings, that’s not our message. That’s not helping nothing.”

The valiant lady’s message should be blasted everywhere so that those who are willingly causing destruction can be brought into the light.

People have a right to march in protest in a peaceful manner as she did. The First Amendment guarantees that right.

As you can see in the clip, she did not cause any harm and she tried to protect a private business.

Her intentions and motives are right where they need to be, and people need to listen to more peaceful protesters like her.

