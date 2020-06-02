https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/06/02/random-piles-of-bricks-magically-appearing-at-protests-while-agitators-hands-out-cash-to-rioters-n482983

The video from New York City shows a protester heaving a brick through a window. This is a common sight the last few nights as riots have broken out in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Ever wonder where those bricks come from? No doubt, a nearby construction site, right? Believing anything else is nutty and a conspiracy theory.

Tell that to the Kansas City police.

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

“Stashes of bricks”? What’s a stack of bricks doing in the middle of a Manhattan street with no construction project around?

“Yo, we got bricks. We got bricks!”—#Rioters in Manhattan chanced upon a cache in the street equipped with bricks and a shovel at 10:01 p.m. on Second Ave between St. Marks Pl. and Seventh St. pic.twitter.com/dYB7vHdYqL — Kevin R Hogan (@KRHogan_NTD) May 31, 2020

Fox News:

Unconfirmed videos emerged on social media that claimed to show random stacks of bricks in the middle of some of these protest locations. Breaking911, a Twitter handle with nearly 700,000 followers, posted that “videos continue to surface showing protesters stumbling upon pallets of bricks or pavers in areas with no construction taking place.” Videos of rioters stumbling on these piles prompted several theories online about their origin, ranging from them being planted there by police so rioters could face tougher charges to outside agitators trying to up the stir up more trouble. ICE T, who has spoken out against police brutality and in favor of the protesters, posted a Twitter video that showed some of the bricks, and wrote, “Looks like a set up to me…There’s ALWAYS more than meets the eye.”

Yes there is, and it’s happening everywhere.

Nc Fayetteville it real pic.twitter.com/WJTdhrOVdW — Dolo (@64hunblock) May 31, 2020

So who’s donating the pallets of bricks to these riot ravaged areas? Surely there’s surveillance footage, and surely they arent being brought in by hand. Start checking camera footage, run license plates. pic.twitter.com/QFHgwHVz0f — Jerome Russell (@JeromeRussell5) May 31, 2020

Here’s a white agitator handing out money. Who is he” Who’s taking the money? What’s the taker going to do next?

ANTIFA is a virtually all-white terror organization of cowards who pay minorities to commit their terrorism for them. This is demonstrated perfectly in the video below. ANTIFA are the scum of the earth and every one of their members should be in jailpic.twitter.com/s3nyNBvK1x — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 31, 2020

Not quite a smoking gun but the weapon is clearly cocked.

I believe in coincidence. I believe that it’s a tragic coincidence that George Floyd was killed within a few days of Breanna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmad Arbery in Georgia. I don’t believe it’s “evidence” of police wanting to murder black people, but I believe the perception of that is being spread by agitators preaching to a receptive audience.

Is it a coincidence that bricks are strategically located along the routes of these protests so that rioters can easily find them? Innocent coincidences have made a huge impact on history. But it’s impossible to say for sure if the “random bricks” are a coincidence or evidence of an organized plot.

