A retired St. Louis City police captain was shot and killed outside of a pawn shop in St. Louis on Monday night, according to a local police organization and authorities.

David Dorn, 77, was found dead by police outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry store.

The Ethical Society of Police of St. Louis said that Dorn was a retired St. Louis City captain, and his wife, Ann, currently works for the police department, KMOV reported.

“He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer,” the Ethical Society wrote.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said Dorn was murdered while “exercising law enforcement training.”

“David Dorn was a fine captain, many of us young officers looked up to him,” Hayden said.

The looting occurred amid violent protests, riots, vandalism, and arson in the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Floyd died after an officer was recorded holding his knee on his neck during an arrest.

The KMOV report said Dorn spent 38 years with the police department.

Meanwhile, local officials said that his shooting death was captured in a Facebook Live video.

“I just seen a man die on live man! Smh,” state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge said on Facebook, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, referring to Dorn’s shooting death. “Very traumatized right now,” he told the news outlet.

A Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, stated that he was attempting to track down more information about the video.

“What I just witnessed on several lives has me sickened to my stomach. The man just was shot and killed outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry has me sick to my stomach. It’s one thing to be a victim of a robbery/assault but to lie in you own blood pleading for help and no help comes other than people standing around on FB Live recording his death. All over social media. I’m upset and can’t sleep!” wrote another person who apparently saw the incident on social media.

Dorn’s wife told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her husband was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner and worked for him.

On Monday night, four St. Louis Police officers were shot during protests downtown, authorities said.

