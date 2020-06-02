https://www.dailywire.com/news/rioters-in-philadelphia-blow-up-atms-steal-money-in-overnight-heists

At least 10 ATMs were vandalized in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania overnight – and police are still looking for suspects.

WPVI reported that “explosions” were heard throughout the night as criminals set off explosive devices to break into the ATMs before stealing the cash. In some cases, the ATMs were stolen completely. The ATMs were located in convenience stores and mini markets.

“One such instance occurred around 11 p.m. Monday on the 1500 block of West Rockland Street. Police said the ATM was taken from inside a mini-mart at that location and the people responsible got away with an undisclosed amount of cash,” the outlet reported. “There was a similar scene at the Sunoco mini-mart at West Hunting Park and North Broad Street overnight. The windows at the gas station mini-mart were smashed and debris was left all over the gas station. Police said an unknown amount of money was taken from the ATM.”

The heists come as violent riots have broken out across the country. In multiple cities, including Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia; and New York City, rioters have smashed windows and looted businesses. They’ve also set buildings and cars on fire.

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra reported Tuesday that cops have been injured in multiple cities while trying to contain the riots.

“Among the attacks, was the shooting of four police officers in Missouri amid a protest-turned-riot that broke out in response to the death of George Floyd last week,” Saavedra reported.

In Las Vegas, an officer is in “grave condition” and on life support after being shot. In Iowa, an officer was shot as he and his fellow policemen were ambushed. In Richmond, Virginia, officers responding to a report of an armed person were shot at, with two officers ending up in the hospital, though it is unclear whether this attack was connected to the riots.

In New York City, officers in the Bronx suffered some of the worst injuries. One officer was run over by a dark sedan. As The Daily Wire’s Emily Zanotti previously reported, Federal Protective Service officer Patrick Underwood was killed during the riots in Oakland, California.

“My brother, Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was murdered 5/29/20 in Oakland California, while on duty during the riots,” Underwood’s sister wrote on social media following his death. “This Violence Must Stop.”

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump took the extraordinary step of announcing he was going to deploy the National Guard to stop the violence across the country.

“First we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now,” Trump said. “Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will quickly deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

