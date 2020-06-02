https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/06/02/rioters-murdered-these-two-black-men-n485515

Away from all the noise and instigation in the media, ask yourself one simple question: Who are the rioters really terrorizing?

The answer is obvious. The rioters are mostly terrorizing people of color in communities where they are the majority. Prove this wrong. Change my mind, as the meme says.

No one can because it’s a stone cold fact. The rioters are terrorists disproportionately harming and terrorizing people of color.

How is this helping George Floyd or honoring his memory?

It’s not.

How will this bring about beneficial change?

It won’t.

How is calling all police racist helping anyone or anything?

It isn’t.

Here’s a privileged white liberal egging the rioters on.

Riots in American cities have a positive aspect, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said today. “Yes, America is burning, but that’s how forests grow,” Healey said during a Zoom call speech to the Boston Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, June 2, according to multiple news reports.

Here is one of her black victims.

A retired St. Louis City police captain was shot and killed outside of a looted North City pawn shop overnight and now a $10,000 reward is offered for any information. Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found 77-year-old David Dorn shot dead outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry store in the 4100 block of Martin Luther King Dr. (edit) “He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer,” they wrote.

And here is another black victim of liberal riot cheerleading.

A federal law enforcement officer who was shot and killed while providing security at the U.S. courthouse in Oakland during a protest was identified Sunday. Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died from gunshot wounds sustained after someone fired shots from an unidentified vehicle Friday night, the FBI said Sunday.

Both men were black. Both men were career law enforcement officers.

Both men are dead.

Because there is a moral vacuum, a complete and utter lack of sense and humanity, of virtue and morality, among leaders on the left who could and should speak out and end this.

As Buzzfeed reported a couple of days ago, black protesters do not want any of this. They don’t want antifa or its cheerleaders around.

In a video that has been shared online widely, Anderson, who is black, is seen confronting a white man with a cloth covering on his face after the man spray-paints “ACAB” — “all cops are bastards” — on public property. Anderson said he was doing a news interview when he saw the man vandalizing, so he turned around and tried to stop him. “I said, ‘We asked allies to step back so that we can make sure that you’re following what we’re asking you to do,’” he recalled. “And he was like, ‘I’m not your ally, you guys want to protect the status quo. I don’t need to be here for you all.’”

He’s not alone. Peaceful black protesters have been pleading with white antifa radicals to stop vandalizing and instigating. The white antifa radicals aren’t listening.

The immoral Massachusetts attorney general lives behind security every second she chooses to. The riots won’t get to her.

She’s fine if the country burns. So she thinks.

Robespierre thought he was fine, too.

