Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined Sean Hannity on Tuesday night to discuss the crisis in New York City.

For days now far left protesters are destroying the city, looting businesses and attacking NY police.

Rudy says de Blasio is calling the individual police chiefs and telling them NOT to enforce the law or make arrests.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani: The de Blasio Cuomo problem is a special problem. And they hate each other. And frankly de Blasio is completely incompetent. And the governor really in good conscience should replace him. He is the sole reason the New York City Police Department is not acting… De Blasio over the last three or four or five nights calls individual police chiefs and tells them not to enforce the law and not to make arrests, it goes around the police commissioner and does that. It’s outrageous.. they don’t want people stealing and not interrupt them unless somebody is holding them back… The person who’s holding them back is Mayor de Blasio. I know that, Cuomo knows that, everybody in the world knows that.

