I was one of the first customers in the door at the huge Cub Foods store in Eagan on Sunday morning. I found a portion the food shelves emptied like an old-time Soviet Union grocery. I asked the employee stocking the vegetables what had happened. He said they’d had their biggest day ever on Saturday — the Eagan Walmart and Target stores were boarded up until Monday. Their customers had made the way to Cub. As we chatted, he added that his daughter was in town from Farmington. She is a member of the Minnesota National Guard called up to help see us through the apocalypse of liberal rule in Minneapolis. Governor Walz’s pabulum to the contrary notwithstanding, we not one, but two Minnesotas staring us in the face.

Sensing an opening for to take advantage of liberal rule in Minneapolis, Matthew Lee Rupert paid us a visit from Chicago. Back home in Chicago, he was taken into custody yesterday on a federal criminal complaint charging him with civil disorder, carrying on a riot, and possession of unregistered destructive devices. On May 28, 2020, Rupert posted messages on his Facebook account referencing the public protests occurring in the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd, including one that stated, “I’m going to Minneapolis tomorrow who coming only goons I’m renting hotel rooms.”

On May 29, 2020, Rupert posted a self-recorded cell phone video to his Facebook account indicating that he was in Minneapolis. In the video, Rupert can be seen passing out explosive devices he possessed, encouraging others to throw his explosives at law enforcement officers, actively damaging property, appearing to light a building on fire and looting businesses in Minneapolis.

Recall that the authorities let Minneapolis’s Third Precinct headquarters burn to the ground on May 28. I have no idea of Rupert’s ideological bent, if any, but I infer that the burning of the Third Precinct appears to have inspired him.

Out on a walk this morning, I ran into a neighbor who serves in the court system. She told me that the Dakota County Service Center (courts and more) in West. St. Paul had been hit with and damaged by molotov cocktails thrown the windows. Fire sprinklers did additional damage to recently refurbished courtroom. I haven’t read anything about it. The Dakota County Sheriff noted it in the tweet below. I understand the United States Attorney will be charging the case this week.

Early this morning, Apple Valley Police got a fire alarm call at the Western Service Center. When they arrived, they located multiple broken windows. There was significant fire and water damage. Due to their quick response AVPD arrested 2 individuals during a perimeter search. pic.twitter.com/JY8nvDHFyY — Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) May 29, 2020

Trailer truck driver Bogdan Vechirko has been defamed by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and disparaged by Governor Tim Walz. Driving his rig on Highway 35W in Minneapolis, he was surprised to came upon “protesters” packing the lane in front of him. If he had wanted to hurt them, he could have taken them out like bowling pints. Instead, Vechirko blared his airhorn and brought his rig to a stop before he hit anyone.

“Protesters” dragged Vechirko from the cab of his truck and commenced pummeling him. While Vechirko was arrested and taken into custody on a possible assault charge, no one in authority has even mentioned looking for the “protesters” who beat Vechirko.

His concern for the lives of others got him ripped from his cab and beaten. No question who the bad guys are in this scenario. https://t.co/VNz73p9wx2 — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) June 1, 2020

I haven’t read much about this particular arrest yesterday either.

A baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. Inside a van labeled ‘medic vehicle’ Just so you know what kind of people we’re dealing with here. #TCNT https://t.co/1eWS7UxTWF — Drew Lee (@AndrewLeeTCNT) June 2, 2020

In the video below, KARE 11’S Randy Shaver interviews a young man who was on the I-35W bridge as Vechirko’s rig approached the crowd on 35W. It has some amazing footage I haven’t seen elsewhere. I think the young man misunderstood the facts regarding Vechirko’s acts and intent, but he nevertheless lent a hand to protect Vechirko from the mob.

[embedded content]

Below is the criminal complaint filed against Rupert yesterday.

Rupert Signed Complaint by Scott Johnson on Scribd

