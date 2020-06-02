https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/seth-rogen-black-lives-matter-social-media/2020/06/02/id/970168

Actor Seth Rogen swore at fans who disagreed with his support of the Black Lives Matter movement, using profanity in telling several of them to get off the comment section of his Instagram, Mediaite reported on Tuesday.

The Canadian comedian posted an image with the statement “Black Lives Matter” to his approximately eight million Instagram followers on Monday and told his fans that “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

Some of Rogen’s followers did not like the statement and responded by writing “All Lives Matter” to protest his post. The comedian used more profanity in telling them to shut up and informing some of his critics that they do not deserve to see his movies anymore, so they should stop watching them.

Rogen has been outspoken in his criticism of the killing of an unarmed and handcuffed George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police, according to Entertainment.

On Friday, he matched and then increased a donation made by the Safdie brothers to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which helps bail out demonstrators.

