On Monday night four police officers were shot in St. Louis City.

The thugs threw gas on police.

The 7-11 downtown was looted and torched.

One retired Police Captain David Dorn was shot dead while protecting a pawnshop.

The looters shot Dorn dead and then looted the pawn shop he was protecting.

They understood no police would be coming.

The video of the shootout between street thugs and police was later posted on YouTube.

This was like something out of Afghanistan except that it was St. Louis City not far from downtown St. Louis.

