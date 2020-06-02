https://www.theblaze.com/louder-with-crowder/steven-crowder-calls-out-the-black-lives-matter-organization-for-their-self-righteous-hypocrisy

If an investigator coerces a suspect into a false confession, we can all agree the officer would be guilty of wrongdoing? A reasonable person wants to think the Black Lives Matter organization agrees, But their actions suggest otherwise. Have you seen the YouTube videos of Black Lives Matter members coercing apologies from white men? In both examples, it’s fair to say that one side forces their will on the innocent party. Both cases are morally corrupt. And yet one is seen as tragic while the other declared righteous—neither end with justice.

“Never apologize for what you haven’t done!” — Steven Crowder

Watch Steven call out the Black Lives Matter organization for their self-righteous hypocrisy.

