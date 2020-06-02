http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/nqYYLvRQRbM/the-forgotten-man.php

Scott has written about Bogdan Vechirko, the driver of a tanker truck that found itself on Highway 35W, the major North-South artery in the Twin Cities, suddenly facing thousands of illegal “demonstrators.” Vechirko, it turns out, had made a delivery to a black-owned gas station and innocently ventured onto the highway before authorities had effectively closed it. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but Vechirko was hauled out of his cab and beaten by “protesters.” He was rescued before they could murder him. Scott wrote:

Trailer truck driver Bogdan Vechirko has been defamed by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and disparaged by Governor Tim Walz. Driving his rig on Highway 35W in Minneapolis, he was surprised to come upon “protesters” packing all lanes of the road in front of him. If he had wanted to hurt them, he could have taken them out like bowling pints. Instead, Vechirko blared his airhorn and brought his rig to a stop before he hit anyone. “Protesters” dragged Vechirko from the cab of his truck and commenced pummeling him. While Vechirko was arrested and taken into custody on a possible assault charge, no one in authority has even mentioned looking for the “protesters” who beat Vechirko.

This is the video:

His concern for the lives of others got him ripped from his cab and beaten. No question who the bad guys are in this scenario. https://t.co/VNz73p9wx2 — Walter Hudson (@WalterHudson) June 1, 2020

We can add that the owner of the gas station has stood up for Vechirko, who reportedly was the only driver at his company willing to deliver a tanker load to war-torn South Minneapolis.

Vechirko was released from jail today with no charges being filed, since he did nothing wrong. Scott referred to the fact that he was defamed by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler. This was part of an absurd effort by left-wing politicians, from Governor Tim Walz on down, to blame the looting and arson that they failed to control on “white supremacists.” That theory is too dumb for words, but Winkler tweeted, just after the incident occurred:

The House Majority Leader’s tweet was a complete lie. Vechirko is not a “white supremacist,” and his truck contained neither such imagery nor a Confederate flag. Winkler apparently made the whole thing up, seeking political advantage from an entirely innocent episode. Minnesota is suffering a crisis in its political leadership, and Majority Leader Winkler and Governor Tim Walz are two key reasons why.

Tomorrow I will release this statement, calling on Ryan Winkler to resign from the Minnesota House of Representatives:

For Immediate Release:

June 3, 2020 Media Contact:

Katie Fulkerson, 812-369-1751

[email protected] Rep. Ryan Winkler’s long history of deceitful, divisive behavior (Golden Valley, MN) – In response to House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler’s (DFL-Golden Valley) lie that a white supremacist intentionally tried to murder peaceful protestors on Sunday, John Hinderaker released the following statement: “DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler has a long history of deceitful, divisive behavior. His conduct is contrary to Minnesota values and the last thing we need in a legislative leader. Rep. Winkler is unfit for office and should resign.” In 2013, Rep. Winkler tweeted a racial slur against the only black member of the U.S. Supreme Court, Justice Clarence Thomas. In April, he was caught on video giving the middle finger to a Republican senator during a press conference. On Sunday, he slandered a hardworking, immigrant truck driver on Twitter, calling him a white supremacist who intentionally set out to murder peaceful protestors. Sunday’s comment was retweeted hundreds of times before Winkler deleted it.

Bogdan Vechirko has a good defamation case against Ryan Winkler, and perhaps other government officials, including Governor Walz, who wrongly called him “stupid” for driving on a highway that Walz’s own administration had failed to close. I don’t know whether Vechirko is interested in pursuing this claim, but if he contacts me, I will set him up with a good lawyer.

