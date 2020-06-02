https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/06/02/the-kruiser-kabana-episode-42-are-we-doing-this-civil-war-or-what-n484218

In my Morning Briefing this past Monday I asked “Who Had ‘Race Riots’ On Their Pandemic Bingo Cards?” I certainly didn’t but here we are.

While I am firmly on the side of the people who believe that George Floyd’s death was tragic and unnecessary, I am also completely done with the perpetually aggrieved people who try to make everything about themselves. As I say in this episode, this ceased being about Floyd about an hour and a half into the first “protest.”

We had a technical glitch while recording which forced me to re-record the whole thing and I left out something the second time around. The most tedious people in these episodes are the wealthy white Democrats who try to pretend that they’re down with the struggle and do nothing but lie and add more fuel to an already gasoline-soaked fire. I don’t mind a worthwhile national conversation but I think we are in permanent dysfunctional family territory now and will never be able to have a peaceful one again. Cheery, no? ___ Kruiser Twitter

