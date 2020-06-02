https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/riots-effectively-largest-joe-biden-rally-record-tucker-carlson-nails-democrat-know-nailed-video/

Tucker Carlson hit a home run in last night’s opening on his show.

Finally, we have a news person who doesn’t lie about the nature of this latest Democrat Party movement — mass protests and looting.

Tucker even called the latest violence and rioting the “the largest Joe Biden for President rally on record.”

He’s right.

And it is telling that Democrats today are attacking President Trump and not the looters and cop killers.

TRENDING: Unhinged Episcopal Bishop Calls in to CNN to Trash President Trump for Holding Bible without Her Permission — SAYS NOTHING ABOUT CRIMINALS WHO TORCHED CHURCH!

Tucker Carlson: In fact what we are watching is not a political protest. It is the opposite of a political protest. It is an attack on the idea of politics. The rioters you have seen are trying to topple our political system. That system is how we resolve our system without using violence. But these people want a new system, one that is governed by force. Do what we say or we will hurt you. You know this. You can see it for yourself on television. You have. But our leaders continue to lie. They tell us that’s not true. This isn’t happening. It’s just a protest. Some Democrats have openly embraced what is happening. Really they don’t have much of a choice. These are their voters cleaning out the Rolex Store. These riots effectively are the largest Joe Biden for President rally on record. In gratitude for that over a dozen Joe Biden staffers donated money to the rioters in Minneapolis and then they bragged about it on Twitter. No Democratic Leader can directly criticize what is happening right now and in fact some have joined in.

Tucker Carlson: “These riots effectively are the largest Joe Biden for president rally on record. In gratitude for that, more than a dozen Joe Biden for president campaign staffers donated money to the rioters in Minneapolis and then they bragged about it” pic.twitter.com/x1NyKnOUjC — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

